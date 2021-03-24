Rosuvastatin Market In-depth Insights and Statistical analysis, Covid- 19 Impact Analysis, Market Research Report, Trends and Forecast 2020 to 2028

Rosuvastatin Market Size by Type (Purity 99.0%, Purity 98.0%), by Form (Capsule, Tablet), by Distribution channel (Hospital pharmacies, Retail pharmacies & drug stores, Online stores), By Region, Competitive Strategies and Segment Forecasts, 2016-2026

This report on the rosuvastatin market is a thorough analysis of the size, share, demand, growth, gross profits, earnings, and revenue of the industry. It evaluates the data gathered to give an extensive view of the trends and predicts the possible developments in the forecasted duration. For this study, the historical data has been collected from the years 2016 and 2017 while taking 2018 as the base year to estimate the rise of the industry in the years 2019 to 2026.

Cardiovascular diseases (CVD) is the leading cause of death globally. Cardiovascular diseases are diseases which involve the heart or the blood vessels. In 2018, more than 21 million people died because of CVD, which is 35% of global deaths.

Under the brand name of Crestor, Rosuvastatin had already become the number one lipid-lowering drug in the world with a sales value of over USD 6 billion in 2012. Rosuvastatin, a statin medication, is employed to treat abnormal amounts of lipids in the body and prevent cardiovascular in people who are at high risk. Rosuvastatin, along with proper diet and exercise, can reduce bad cholesterol and increase good cholesterol in the blood, reducing the risk of heart diseases, stroke, and other cardiovascular complications. Some minor side effects of Rosuvastatin are abdominal pain, nausea, headaches, and muscle pains; which is why the medication should only be taken when prescribed by a doctor. Like all statins, Rosuvastatin may cause some severe side effects such as myopathy (muscle fibers do not function properly resulting in muscle weakness) and rhabdomyolysis (damaged skeletal muscle starts to break down rapidly).

In 2017, the treatment of obesity segment occupied the majority of Rosuvastatin market, and will continue to do the same in the coming years, owing to the ubiquity of obesity. The primary driving factors of the Rosuvastatin market are the growing population, increasing the prevalence of obesity, developing healthcare infrastructure, and growing awareness. The main competitors to Rosuvastatin are Atorvastatin and Simvastatin, along with the strict regulations and intellectual property rights are the restraints on the businesses. However, the availability of generic products, competition among generic companies, and increasing investment in R&D are expected to open new opportunities in the coming years globally. North America owns the majority of the share owing to the prevalence of obesity, preference of non-surgical treatment, raising awareness, and advanced healthcare infrastructure. Europe is the second, followed by Asia-Pacific. The Rosuvastatin market in Asia-Pacific is expected to grow the highest during the forecast period because of a large patient pool and the developing healthcare infrastructure. Latin America and the Middle East, and Africa will show gradual growth during the forecast period due to the lack of awareness and poor medical infrastructure.Purity 99.0%, Purity 98.0%,Capsule, Tablet,Hospital pharmacies, Retail pharmacies & drug stores, Online stores

