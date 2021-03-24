Allergy Immunotherapy Market In-depth Insights and Statistical analysis, Covid- 19 Impact Analysis, Market Research Report, Trends and Forecast 2020 to 2028

Allergy Immunotherapy Market, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type of Immunotherapy (Subcutaneous Immunotherapy (SCIT), Sublingual Immunotherapy (SLIT), Others), by Allergy Type (Allergic Rhinitis, Asthma, Food Allergy, Others), by Region, Competitive Strategies and Segment Forecasts, 2016-2026

The Global Allergy Immunotherapy Market was valued at approximately USD 1.87 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach around USD 4.2 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of around 10.5% between 2019 and 2026. It assesses the data gathered from the past years 2016 and 2017 to give an extensive view of the trends and predicts the possible rise of the allergy immunotherapy industry during the years 2019 to 2026 while considering 2018 as the base year. This report inspects all the important factors such as the size, share, demand, growth, gross profits, earnings, and revenue to evaluate the rise of the allergy immunotherapy industry in the future.

Allergy immunotherapy is also known as desensitization or hypo-sensitization. It is a treatment for environmental allergies, such as insect bites and asthma. The therapy process involves subjecting the patient to vast amounts of allergen in an attempt to alter the immune systems response. Subcutaneous immunotherapy is also known as allergy shots, consists of injections of allergen extract, which is performed by a medical professional. Sublingual immunotherapy involves placing drops or a tablet of allergen extracts under the tongue, which is absorbed through the lining of the mouth.

According to the International Study of Asthma and Allergies in Childhood (ISAAC), approximately 22.1% of young children between the ages of 13 and 14 years are affected by hay fever, which was published in World Allergy Week 2016 fact sheet. The American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology ranks allergies as the sixth leading cause of chronic illness in the US and accrues an annual cost over USD 18 billion, and more than 50 million Americans suffer from allergies. Globally, there is a surge in the number of people suffering from food allergies among both children and adults. Thus, the rise of allergies throughout the world is the primary driving factor of the global allergy immunotherapy market. The launch of new sublingual immunotherapies in emerging economies is another major factor boosting the growth of the market. However, the side effects of allergy immunotherapy may hamper the growth of the market in the coming years. The potential side effects include mild or moderate skin or respiratory reactions, and on rare occasions may lead to Anaphylaxis.Subcutaneous Immunotherapy (SCIT), Sublingual Immunotherapy (SLIT), Others,Allergic Rhinitis, Asthma, Food Allergy, Others

