Allograft and Xenograft Market In-depth Insights and Statistical analysis, Covid- 19 Impact Analysis, Market Research Report, Trends and Forecast 2020 to 2028

Bone Allograft and Xenograft Market, Share & Trends Analysis by Application (Spinal Fusion, Bone Trauma, Others), by Region, Competitive Strategies and Segment Forecasts, 2016-2026

WMR-Western Market Research has recently published a comprehensive and exclusive research report, which is an intelligent study covering all key segments. This research report provides breakthrough inputs and insights on market related factors like size, competition, trends, analysis, forecasts etc. The study encompasses primary and secondary data sources along with quantitative and qualitative practices thus assuring data accuracy.

The Global Bone Allograft and Xenograft Market is expected to deliver a stable CAGR in the coming years. The global bone grafts and substitutes market was valued at USD 2.6 million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 4 million by 2026 with a CAGR of 4.8% from 2018 to 2026. The bone allograft and xenograft market is a subset of bone grafts and substitutes market and is speculated to witness steady growth during the forecast period.

Bone grafting is a surgical procedure that entails replacing the missing bones in order to repair extremely complex bone fractures that either pose a significant risk to the patients health or fail to heal properly. The bones that are involved in the procedure are expected to get absorbed and replace the natural bones over the healing period. There are various bone-grafting methods, such as bone allograft and xenograft.

The allograft procedures utilize the bone that is harvested from another individual other than the one receiving it. Allograft bones can be obtained from cadavers that have been donated so that people in need can use them. These bones are generally sourced from a bone bank. Bone banks also provide allograft bone extracted from living human bone donors who are undergoing total hip replacement surgery (arthroplasty). There are three types of allografts available- fresh or fresh-frozen bone, freeze-dried bone allograft (FDBA), and demineralized freeze-dried bone allograft (DFDBA). Xenograft utilizes bones from species other than humans, such as a bovine, which can also be freeze-dried or deproteinized and demineralized. Xenografts are mainly distributed as a calcified matrix.

The rising incidence of musculoskeletal disorders, development of biocompatible synthetic bone grafts, technological advancements leading to a shift from autograft to the allograft, and rising demand for orthopedic procedures among the geriatric population are the primary driving factors for the growth of the bone allograft and xenograft market.

With such complex procedures, there are many risks, such as reactions to medicine, problems breathing, bleeding, and infection. Another negative aspect of grafting procedures is the cost involved. The entire bone graft treatment procedure can cost more than the surgery itself. Apart from the cost of the bone graft itself (between $250 to $900) other expenses for the procedure include outpatient rehabilitation fees, screws and rods fees, room and board, operating room, sterile supplies, physical therapy, surgeons fees, anesthesiologist fees, medication charges, and additional fees for services such as medical supplies, diagnostic procedures, and equipment use fees.

In terms of application, Spinal fusion segment dominates the bone allograft and xenograft market. Spinal fusion is used to correct issues linked with small bones in the spine (vertebrae). The basic principle is to fuse two or more vertebrae so that they heal into a single, solid bone. The increase in the number of spinal problems among the geriatric population is boosting the growth of this segment. The global bone allograft and xenograft market is dominated by the North American region owing to the highly developed healthcare sector and higher investments made in healthcare. The Asia Pacific region is estimated to record the highest amount of growth in the bone allograft and xenograft sector during the forecast period because of the developing healthcare infrastructure, especially in emerging economies such as China and India.Spinal Fusion, Bone Trauma, Others

________________________________________