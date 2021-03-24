Dental Lasers Market Global Briefing, Growth Analysis and Opportunities Outlook, Market Segmented Applications, Types and Regions

Dental Lasers Market, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product Type (Diode lasers, Carbon dioxide lasers, Yttrium Aluminum Garnet Lasers, Others), by Application (Conservative Dentistry, Endodontic treatment, Oral Surgery, Implantology, Peri-Implantitis, Periodontics, Tooth Whitening, Others), by Region, Competitive Strategies and Segment Forecasts, 2016-2026

Ask for Sample/Enquiry and details report @ WMR

https://westernmarketresearch.com/sample-report/339922/Dental Lasers Market, Share & Trends Ana#sample

WMR-Western Market Research has recently published a comprehensive and exclusive research report, which is an intelligent study covering all key segments. This research report provides breakthrough inputs and insights on market related factors like size, competition, trends, analysis, forecasts etc. The study encompasses primary and secondary data sources along with quantitative and qualitative practices thus assuring data accuracy.

The Global Dental Lasers Market was valued at approximately USD 61 million in 2016 and is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. A dental laser is a type of laser device which emits coherent light beams specially designed for oral surgery or dentistry. Dental lasers are used for shaping or removing the tissues during dental surgery and for various other purposes. Its invention has eliminated the need of surgical instruments such as dental anesthetics, dental drills, and handpieces, thereby, reducing the need for tedious dental surgeries and reduces the overall dental surgery duration. Moreover, there are multiple benefits of dental lasers such lower need for dental sutures, lower bleeding, and lesser contamination.

Dental lasers are primarily categorized into three types- Diode lasers, Carbon dioxide lasers, Yttrium Aluminum Garnet Lasers. Diode Lasers in dentistry has become quite popular because of its compact size and comparatively lower cost than other dental lasers. Diode lasers do not possess enough power to efficiently cut the tissue on their own without initiation, and thus, are only meant for soft tissue. Diode dental lasers have a range of 8051064 nm. Carbon dioxide dental lasers have been used for intraoral procedures since the 1960s and are meant for both soft and hard tissues and are available in a range of 810 nm to 10.6 mm. Yttrium Aluminum Garnet Lasers are also used for both the soft tissue and hard tissue dentistry. These lasers are used for soft tissue surgeries in the oral cavity and can be used in several dental procedures without the use of anesthesia. Erbium Yttrium Aluminum Garnet (Er: YAG) Lasers lasers can also be used for hard-tissue procedures like bone cutting and create minimal thermal and mechanical trauma to adjacent tissues.

Ask for Sample/Enquiry and details report @ WMR

https://westernmarketresearch.com/market-report/339922/Dental Lasers Market, Share & Trends Ana#inquiry

Dental lasers also play a crucial role in restorative dentistry ranging from prevention of dental carries to multitudinous uses in crown and bridgework and can also be used for sealing pits and fissures. Carbon dioxide lasers can remove the organic and inorganic detritus found in the pits and fissures. Argon and the helium-cadmium lasers can help in detecting initial carries, whereas, Yttrium Aluminum Garnet Laser can be used for removing decayed tooth substances and is expected to own about 50% of the market share in terms of product type during the forecast period.

According to the FDI World Dental Federation, oral diseases affect about 3.9 billion of the world population, with untreated dental caries affecting 44% of the population. Globally, 60% to 90% of the schoolchildren and 100% of the adults have tooth decay. 30% of people aged 6574 years have no natural teeth. According to OHA 2015, during the past 50 years, the consumption of sugar has tripled, which has increased the number of dental problems, especially in developing economies. The rising oral diseases and problems, the growing geriatric population, and the various benefits of dental lasers over surgical instruments are the major driving factors of the global market. The increase in disposable income has resulted in an increased demand for laser dentistry and cosmetic dentistry, which has resulted in a positive impact on the market. The major restraint on the market is the high cost of dental lasers and care services, which may slow down the widespread adoption of dental lasers.

North America dominates the global dental lasers market owing to the growing concern of dental problems and oral hygiene, increase in the geriatric population and high prevalence of gingivitis, caries, periodontics, and oral cancer. The market for the Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest amount of growth during the forecast period because of the rising awareness of dental lasers, increase in dental diseases due to high consumption of tobacco, alcohol, and other such products and the growing investments in healthcare.Diode lasers, Carbon dioxide lasers, Yttrium Aluminum Garnet Lasers, Others,Conservative Dentistry, Endodontic treatment, Oral Surgery, Implantology, Peri-Implantitis, Periodontics, Tooth Whitening, Others

Click to know more about product @ WMR

https://westernmarketresearch.com/market-report/339922/Dental Lasers Market, Share & Trends Ana

________________________________________