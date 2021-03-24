3D Bioprinting Market 2021 to See Booming Business Sentiments | Organovo Holdings, EnvisionTEC GmbH, Nano3D Biosciences

Latest added 3D Bioprinting Market research study by MarketDigits offers detailed product outlook and elaborates market review till 2026. The market Study is segmented by key regions that is accelerating the marketization. At present, the market is sharping its presence and some of the key players in the study are Organovo Holdings, EnvisionTEC GmbH, Nano3D Biosciences, Cyfuse Biomedical K.K., BioBots, Aspect Biosystems. The study is a perfect mix of qualitative and quantitative Market data collected and validated majorly through primary data and secondary sources.

This report studies the 3D Bioprinting Market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the 3D Bioprinting Market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

3D Bioprinting Market, By Technology (Syringe/Extrusion Bioprinting, Inkjet Bioprinting, Magnetic Levitation Bioprinting, Laser-assisted Bioprinting, Other Technologies), Component (3D Bioprinters, Biomaterials, Scaffolds), Material (Cells, Hydrogels, Extracellular Matrices, Biomaterials), Application (Tissue & Organ Regeneration, 3D Cell Culture, Pharmaceutical, Drug Testing and Development, Regenerative Medicine, Food Testing, Research, Other Applications) and Geography – Global Forecast to 2026".

The 3D bioprinting market is projected to reach USD 1,647.4 million by 2026 from USD 651.6 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 20.4% from 2019 to 2026. The growth of the 3D bioprinting market is mainly driven by the technological advancements in 3D bioprinters and biomaterials, increasing use of 3D bioprinting in the pharmaceutical and cosmetology industries, and rising public and private funding to support bioprinting research activities. These factors have prompted market players to improve and strengthen their current manufacturing and distribution capabilities, especially in emerging markets, which are expected to witness the highest growth.

By application, the 3D bioprinting market for the skin printing applications segment is expected to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period

The clinical applications market is further segmented into skin printing, bone & cartilage printing, blood vessel printing, and other clinical applications. Among these, the skin printing applications segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 19.8% during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the technological advancements and new product launches in this application segment, and the growing number of aesthetic and reconstruction surgeries across the globe.

By material, the living cells segment is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period

On the basis of material, the 3D bioprinting market is segmented into hydrogels, extracellular matrices, living cells, and other biomaterials. In 2018, the living cells segment accounted for the largest market share primarily due to the growing R&D in the fields of regenerative medicine and stem cell research, and increasing public and private investments to support research.

APAC is estimated to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific market is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 23.1% during the forecast period, driven by the increasing research activities, growing demand for organ transplants, an increasing number of initiatives by market players for expanding their presence in the APAC, and higher adoption of stem cell research in several APAC countries. China and India are expected to offer significant growth opportunities for players operating in the 3D bioprinting market, owing to the growing support from government bodies, increasing demand for cosmetic surgeries, and the presence of less-stringent regulations and data requirements (as compared to developed countries) in their respective healthcare systems.

Market Dynamics

Driver: Technological advancements in the 3D bioprinting industry

Over the years, 3D bioprinting technology has witnessed increased adoption in the healthcare industry. Bioprinting has emerged as a promising technology for the fabrication of artificial tissues and organs, which can revolutionize the diagnosis and treatment of various medical conditions. Bioprinting companies around the world are continuously innovating in regenerative medicine, tissue engineering, drug therapies, and stem cell therapy, which is gaining attention from healthcare professionals and pharmaceutical companies to envision a future with better patient care, customized medical treatment, and an alternative to organ transplantation.

Over the past few years, major technological advancements in the 3D bioprinting space have taken place for several medical applications, including skin tissue development, cancer therapeutics, bone and cartilage development, and liver modeling. Advanced technologies provide players with a competitive edge and thereby help in strengthening their position and share in the market. For instance, in 2018, Poietis (France) launched the 3D bioprinted skin model, Poieskin. The total human skin model is made by the bioprinting of primary human collagen and fibroblast for the dermal layer and primary human keratinocytes for the epidermal layer.

Restraint: Dearth of skilled professionals

3D bioprinting is an emerging field in the healthcare industry and is witnessing continuous technological advancements, which is leading to the increased demand for skilled professionals who can effectively operate these systems. The effective use of 3D bioprinting technology requires continuous process monitoring. The consistency of the process varies in different platforms due to uncontrolled process variables (such as the difference between batches and machines) and material differences. These technologies and processes require the skills of a trained professional who can understand and operate the 3D bioprinter efficiently.

The most important aspect of the 3D printing service is the skill of spatial object design. Designing a 3D-printed object is more complicated than actually printing the object. Likewise, 3D printed models have complex geometrical structures, which require technical support for printing with a material that offers high shrinkage. Thus, skilled professionals are required to perform these activities in order to avoid errors and printing failure. Also, the biggest challenge faced by the 3D bioprinting industry is the use of multiple technologies. This has resulted in the increased demand for highly skilled personnel to handle operations and troubleshoot activities during 3D bioprinting procedures.

Opportunity: Growing Demand for regenerative medicine & stem cell research

Increasing stem cell research activities and financial support from several public-private organizations are driving the growth of the stem cell and regenerative medicine industry across the globe. A supportive regulatory environment in emerging countries, the presence of a large number of stem cell product pipelines, and applications of regenerative medicine in treating diseases are the key factors contributing to the increasing adoption of stem cell and regenerative medicine worldwide. 3D bioprinting is used in various applications in regenerative medicine. It is used in the development of body parts such as cartilage, heart, and liver, among other organs, for the treatment of different disease conditions. Likewise, stem cells are also used on a large scale for bioprinting different bones and tissues. These cells can adapt easily to growth factors and develop into the required 3D structures.

Challenge: Socioethical concerns related to the use of 3D bioprinted products

3D bioprinting makes use of living cells for the development of products used in a wide range of medical applications. It is used on a large scale in developing tissues and organs, with the aim to meet the growing demand for organ transplantation across the globe. However, the use of bioprinted products inside the human body creates biosafety concerns and can also violate religious beliefs. Additionally, the source of biomaterials being used for developing 3D bioprinted products and concerns related to waste elimination are two other major factors hindering the adoption of 3D bioprinting among individuals.

3D Bioprinting Market study analyzes the market status, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities & challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. This report makes to focus on the more important aspects of the market like what the market recent trends are. Analysis & estimations attained through the massive information gathered in this market research report are extremely necessary when it comes to dominating the market or creating a mark in the market as a new emergent. A persuasive 3D Bioprinting Market research report also endows with the list of leading competitors and their moves such as joint ventures, acquisitions, and mergers etc.

