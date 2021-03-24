Membrane Separation Technology Market Projection By Global Analysis, Industry Growth, Current Trends And Forecast Till 2025

Market Overview:

The global membrane separation technology market was valued at USD 18.45 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 34.79 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.30% from 2017 to 2025. Membrane separation technology market is expected to grow rapidly owing to the large amounts of waste generated around the world. The low energy requirements of the process is driving its application. The product innovation is expected to boost market demand over the forecast period.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Increasing awareness regarding wastewater treatment

1.2 Growth in biopharmaceutical industry

2. Market Restraints

2.1 High costs associated with technology usage

2.2 Short lifespans of membranes

Market Segmentation:

The global membrane separation technology market is segmented on the basis of technology, application, and region.

1. By Technology:

1.1 Reverse Osmosis

1.2 Ultrafiltration

1.3 Microfiltration

1.4 Nanofiltration

1.5 Others

2. By Application:

2.1 Water & Wastewater Treatment

2.1.1 Desalination

2.1.2 Public Utility Water Treatment

2.1.3 Waste Reuse

2.2 Food & Beverage

2.2.1 Dairy Processing

2.2.2 Beverage Processing

2.2.3 Food & Starch Processing

2.3 Medical & Pharmaceutical

2.3.1 Pharmaceutical Processing

2.3.2 Medical Device

2.3.3 Others

2.4 Industry Processing

2.5 Others

3. By Region:

3.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

3.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

3.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

3.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

3.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. DOW Chemical Company

2. Merck Millipore

3. Nitto Denko Corporation

4. Toray Industries

5. Pentair PLC

6. Asahi Kasei Corporation

7. Koch Membrane Systems

8. Axeon Water Technologies

9. 3M Corporation

10. Pall Corporation

11. GE Water & Process Technologies

12. Corning Inc

13. Hyflux Ltd.

14. Lanxess AG

15. PCI Membranes

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

