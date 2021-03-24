Industrial Catalyst Market Grow with a High CAGR- Global Industry Analysis, Key Manufacturers, Trends, Size, and Forecasts During 2025

Global Industrial Catalyst Market

By Material (Zeolites, Metals, Chemicals), Type (Heterogeneous, Homogenous), Application (Petrochemicals, Chemical Synthesis, Petroleum Refineries) and Regional Market Size, Status and Forecast to 2025

Market Overview:

The global Industrial Catalyst market was valued at USD 18.59 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 26.68 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2017 to 2025.

Catalysts are used extensively in the petroleum and chemical synthesis industry. The major function of catalyst is to increase the rate of reaction and improve the quality and yield of the final product. The growing chemical synthesis industry is expected to have a positive impact on market demand.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Rise in production capacities in refinery sector

1.2 Increasing demand from end-use industries

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Technological advancement in chemical manufacturing

Market Segmentation:

The global Industrial Catalyst market is segmented on the material, type application, and region.

1. By Material:

1.1 Metal

1.1.1 Precious Metals

1.1.2 Base Metals

1.2 Chemicals

1.2.1 Amines and Other Chemicals

1.2.2 Peroxides

1.2.3 Acids

1.3 Zeolites

1.4 Organometallic Material

2. By Type:

2.1 Heterogeneous catalysts

2.2 Homogeneous catalysts

3. By Type:

3.1 Chemical Synthesis

3.2 Petroleum refineries

3.3 Petrochemicals

3.4 Others

4. By Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

4.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. BASF SE

2. Clariant

3. DOW Chemical Company

4. Evonik Industries

5. Arkema SA

6. ExxonMobil Corporation

7. AkzoNobel NV

8. Albemarle Corporation

9. Chevron Phillips Chemical Corporation

10. EI Du Pont De Nemours Company

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET INTELLIGENCE:

Research study on the Industrial Catalyst market was performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the Research Methodology of Verified Market Intelligence and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

