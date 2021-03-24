Dairy Herd Management Market By Components, Verticals and Region – Global Forecast to 2021

Kenneth Research recently added a report on ‘Dairy Herd Management Market’ in its database of market research reports which provides its readers an in-depth analysis on the latest trends, growth opportunities and growth drivers that are associated with the growth of the market. The report additionally shares critical insights on the COVID-19 impacts on the Dairy Herd Management Market, along with the compound growth rate (CAGR) of the market for a projected period between 2021 2025. The report also includes analysis of the market by utilizing different analytical tools, such as PESTEL analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis. These tools also provide an in-depth analysis on the micro and macro-environmental factors that are associated with the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The global Dairy Herd Management Market was valued at USD 2.13 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 3.66 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.21% from 2017 to 2025. Dairy herd management software is the easy access to keep a track of animal population on the farm and their personalized details about insemination, Productivity and other dairy factors. The market is growing because of increasing dairy needs all over the globe and also because on increasing awareness amongst farm managers and owners regarding technological advancements which can enhance the marketing strategies to meet the competition.Advertisement

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Increasing Dairy consumption rates

1.2 Growing number dairy projects and herd population

1.3 Growing Technological advancements

1.4 Cost cutting and economic benefits

1.5 Growing fund in Dairy and its efficiency increment projects

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Ethical issues for animal safety

Market Segmentation:

1. Global Dairy Herd Management Market, by Application:

1.1 Milk Harvesting

1.2 Breeding

1.3 Feeding

1.4 Cow Comfort and Heat Stress Management

1.5 Calf Management

1.6 Health Management

1.7 Other Applications

2. Global Dairy Herd Management Market, by Product:

2.1 Standalone

2.1.1 On-Premise Software

2.1.2 Web-Based/Cloud-Based Software

2.2 Automated

2.2.1 Milk Management Systems

2.2.2 Feeding/Nutrition Management Systems

2.2.3 Reproductive Health Management Systems

2.2.4 Cattle Management Systems

2.2.5 Herd Health Management Systems

3. Global Dairy Herd Management Market, by End User:

3.1 Large-Scale Dairy Farms

3.2 Cooperative Dairy Farms

3.3 Small-Scale Dairy Farms

4. Global Dairy Herd Management Market, by Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

4.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Delaval

2. GEA

3. Afimilk

4. Boumatic

5. Fullwood

6. SCR

7. Dairymaster

8. Lely

9. VAS

10. Sum-IT Computer Systems

11. Pearson International

12. Farmwizard

13. Farmtec

14. Waikato Milking Systems

15. Trioliet

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

