Electronic Shelf Label Market By Components, Verticals and Region – Global Forecast to 2021

Global Electronic Shelf Label Market Analysis

According to Verified Market Research, the global Electronic Shelf Label market was valued at USD 0.38 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 1.92 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 22.4% from 2018 to 2025.

What is Electronic Shelf Label?

An electronic shelf label (ESL) system is defined as a system which is used by retailers for displaying product pricing on shelves. It offer retailers the ability to timely and wirelessly update content along with pricing on electronic signage anywhere in their store. It has many benefits that includes, price integrity, cost effective, real-time pricing, increase sales and gross margins, enhanced customer service, and environmentally friendly. Increasing affordability of retailers will fuel the growth of electronic shelf label market.

Global Electronic Shelf Label Market Outlook

In the report, the market outlook section mainly encompasses fundamental dynamics of the market which include drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges faced by the industry. Drivers and Restraints are intrinsic factors whereas opportunities and challenges are extrinsic factors of the market.

Increasing retail automation trends, Availability of cost-efficient & less time-consuming alternative to paper labels, rising operational efficiency with real-time product positioning have been driving the global electronic shelf label market. On the other hand, low labor cost in economically developing countries, high installation and supporting infrastructure cost might hinder the overall growth at a global level.

Verified Market Research narrows down the available data using primary sources to validate the data and use it in compiling a full-fledged market research study. The report contains a quantitative and qualitative estimation of market elements which interests the client. The “Global Electronic Shelf Label Market” is mainly bifurcated into sub-segments which can provide a classified data regarding latest trends in the market. This can be of a great use in gaining knowledge about the cutting-edge technologies in the market.

Global Electronic Shelf Label Market Competitive Landscape

The “Global Electronic Shelf Label Market” study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on global market including some of the major players such as Altierre Corp., Displaydata Ltd., Pricer AB, SES-imagotag, E Ink Holdings, Inc., Teraoka Seiko Co., Ltd. and many others.Our market analysis also entails a section solely dedicated for such major players wherein our analysts provide an insight to the financial statements of all the major players, along with its product benchmarking and SWOT analysis. The competitive landscape section also includes key development strategies, market share and market ranking analysis of the above mentioned players globally.

Global Electronic Shelf Label Market Segmentation, by Store Type

• Non-Food Retail Stores

• Specialty Stores

• Hypermarkets

• Supermarkets

• Others

Global Electronic Shelf Label Market Segmentation, by Component

• Transceiver

• Microprocessors

• Displays

• Batteries

• Others

Global Electronic Shelf Label Market Segmentation, by Communication Technology

• Infrared

• Near Field Communication

• Radio Frequency

• Others

Global Electronic Shelf Label Market Segmentation, by Product Type

• Segmented E-Paper ESL

• Full-Graphic E-Paper ESL

• LCD ESL

• Others

Global Electronic Shelf Label Market Geographic Scope

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Latin America

o Brazil

• Rest of the World

