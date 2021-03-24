In-Pipe Inspection Robots Market Trends, Industry Analysis, Key Players and Forecast 2027

The report covers the forecast and analysis of the In-Pipe Inspection Robots market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data from 2013 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2027 based on revenue (USD Million). The study includes drivers and restraints of the In-Pipe Inspection Robots market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the In-Pipe Inspection Robots market on a global level.

In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view of the In-Pipe Inspection Robots market, we have included a competitive landscape and an analysis of Porter’s Five Forces model for the market. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all the segments are bench marked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”



The report provides company market share analysis to give a broader overview of the key players in the market. In addition, the report also covers key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions & mergers, new product & service launches, agreements, partnerships, collaborations & joint ventures, research & development, and regional expansion of major participants involved in the market on a global and regional basis.

The study provides a decisive view of the In-Pipe Inspection Robots market by segmenting the market based on the product type, application type, and regions. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2019 to 2027. The regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Huge one-time investments in the deployment of in-pipe inspection robots can further boost the market growth as the product will deliver accurate & exact results along with creating positive cash flow during the forecast period. Moreover, manual inspecting of the pipelines is time-consuming, requires a huge workforce, and incurs massive expenditure for the firm. All these aforementioned aspects will help the market scale-up ascending heights over the forecast timespan. Nonetheless, the inability of the in-pipe inspection robots to move in the T-shape pipeline can inhibit the market expansion over the forecast time frame.

On the basis of product type, the industry for in-pipe inspection robots is sectored into Welding Pipe Robot, Thickness Measuring Robot, and Diameter Robot. In terms of application type, the market is classified into Water Supply Facilities, Gas Pipeline, and Oil Pipeline.

Some of the key participants in the business include Aries Industries, Inc., GE Inspection Robotics, IBAK Helmut Hunger GmbH & Co. KG, Radiodetection Ltd. (Pearpoint), RIEZLER Inspektionssysteme GmbH & Co. KG, Xylem Inc. (Pure Robotics), Inuktun Services Ltd., MISTRAS Group Inc. (Aetos), RedZone Robotics, Honeybee Robotics, Envirosight LLC, Medit Inc. (Fiberscope), Ryonic Robotics, and CUES.

