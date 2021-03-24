Recent Trends in the Healthcare Industry will Contribute Significant to Growth of the North America RTLS for Healthcare Market

The growth is characterized by benefits associated with rtls system and increased market competitiveness with the emergence of start-ups.

Many startups companies across the globe are entering into productions or manufacturing of RTLS systems. This has enabled market competitiveness. Moreover, this has increased the market competition, and companies are providing innovative and customized RTLS solutions for all different sectors. From 2014 to 2017, 6 startups have been started across globe for providing RTLS. For instance, Pozyx Labs, the private company was founded in the year 2015, Pozyx ultra-wideband (UWB) is the hardware/software RTLS solution which provides accurate positioning and motion information with sub-meter accuracy of 10 cm. Similarly, the Czech Republic-based Sewio Networks Company was founded in 2014, it provides RTLS hardware and software which are required to gain accurate and actionable data and be more productive, cost-effective and safe. The UK based Proxicon Limited, is the startup founded in the year 2015.

In addition, during the year 2016 to 2019, various companies have made organic and inorganic growth strategies in the market there are operating. Some of the activities undertaken by the company, which have promoted its growth are product launches, acquisition, and partnership. The organic development strategy has been implemented widely that has helped the growth of the companies and in turn, have brought about various changes in the market. For instance, in July 2018, Zebra Technologies Corporation announced two new healthcare barcode printing solutions that can identify patients and specimens at the point of care.

The US RTLS for Healthcare market is expected to grow at highest rate during the forecast period. The growth of this market is primarily driven by benefits associated with RTLS system and increasing start-ups in industry. The market is also experiencing the increasing usage of smartphones, tablets & pads to boost adoption of solutions that are likely to drive the growth of the market.

US RTLS for Healthcare market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)

NORTH AMERICA RTLS FOR HEALTHCARE MARKET– MARKET SEGMENTATION

North America RTLS for Healthcare Market – By Technology

RFID

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth

GPS

UWB

Others

North America RTLS for Healthcare Market – By Facility Type

Hospitals and Healthcare Facilities

Senior Living

North America RTLS for Healthcare Market – By Application

Inventory and Asset Tracking

Patient and Staff Tracking

Access Control and Security

Environment Monitoring

Supply Chain Management and Operation Automation

Others

By Geography

North America US Canada Mexico



Company Profiles

CenTrak Impinj, Inc. Intelligent InSites Aruba (Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP) Midmark Corporation Sanitag Sonitor Technologies STANLEY Healthcare Teletracking Technologies, Inc. Zebra Technologies Corp.

