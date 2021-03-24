Italy Foodservice Market Size & Share 2021 | Global Growth Segments, Emerging Trends and Business Strategy with Opportunities and Insights of top Players till 2024

“Italy Foodservice Market” report helps to gain a deeper insight of the market overall landscape with qualitative and quantitative aspects of various industry factors like growth, size and share. The report consists of an extensive primary research associated with rapidly changing dynamics and current scenario of Italy Foodservice industry with latest developments. Italy Foodservice market also shows information of Product awareness, adept workforce, technological advancements, raw material affluence, favorable environment.

Scope of the Report:

Italy foodservice market offers the services provided by the full-service restaurant, self-service restaurant, fast food, street stall and kiosk, cafe and bar, and 100% home delivery restaurant structured as independent consumer foodservice, chained consumer foodservice.

Major Key Players:

McDonald’s

Domino’s Pizza, Inc

Yum! Brands RSC

Burger King

Gruppo Sebeto

Lagardere Food Services Srl

CAMST Soc. Coop. a rl Market Overview:

Italy foodservice market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 1.24% during the forecast period (2019 – 2024).

– Continuous growth in brands franchising, increased demand for healthier and quality food and booming digital commercialization are few factors augmenting the foodservice market in Italy. Further, supplemented by the active tourism in the country Italy remains the third largest foodservice market in Europe.