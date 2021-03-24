Italy Foodservice Market Size & Share 2021 | Global Growth Segments, Emerging Trends and Business Strategy with Opportunities and Insights of top Players till 2024

“Italy Foodservice Market” report helps to gain a deeper insight of the market overall landscape with qualitative and quantitative aspects of various industry factors like growth, size and share. The report consists of an extensive primary research associated with rapidly changing dynamics and current scenario of Italy Foodservice industry with latest developments. Italy Foodservice market also shows information of Product awareness, adept workforce, technological advancements, raw material affluence, favorable environment.
Scope of the Report:
Italy foodservice market offers the services provided by the full-service restaurant, self-service restaurant, fast food, street stall and kiosk, cafe and bar, and 100% home delivery restaurant structured as independent consumer foodservice, chained consumer foodservice.
Major Key Players:
Market Overview:
Our Research Report Includes:
- Italy Foodservice Market size & share analysis
- Top market players along with sales, revenue, and business strategies analysis
- Italy Foodservice Market growth drivers and restraints
- Market opportunities & challenges
- Research methodology and impact of Covid-19 on Industry
Key Market Trends:
Increased Demand for Cafes and Bars
Cafes and Bars emerge as one of the largest growing segment in the market with the growing preferences for coffee, soft drinks and alcoholic beverages. Further, the cafes are offering affordable food products ranging cold and hot meals leading to an increased willingness to spend. Many companies are investing to launch their outlets in the country. For instance, in 2018, the giant player, Starbucks Coffee Company launched its first outlet in the country. With the growing urbanization and improved lifestyle, Italians are increasingly preferring wine over other alcoholic drinks uplifting the business for wine bars in the country.
Growing Frequent Eating Out Trend
The increasing frequency of Italians for eating out is majorly benefitting the foodservice sector of the country. According to FIPE, around 39 million Italians ate out in 2016 accounting for 35.3% of the total revenue generated by food consumption in the country. The majority comprised of 34 million consumers eating lunch out on weekdays while the number of people dining out for dinner remained around 2 million. Italy holds more catering enterprises per square km as compared to any other country in the world portraying a flourishing foodservice market in the country.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Detailed TOC of Italy Foodservice Market Report 2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
3.1 Market Overview
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Drivers
4.2 Market Restraints
4.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Type
5.1.1 Full-service Restaurant
5.1.2 Self-service Restaurant
5.1.3 Fast Food
5.1.4 Street Stall and Kiosk
5.1.5 Cafe and Bar
5.1.6 100% Home Delivery Restaurant
5.2 By Structure
5.2.1 Independent Consumer Foodservice
5.2.2 Chained Consumer Foodservice
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Most Active Companies
6.2 Market Share Analysis
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 McDonald’s
6.4.2 Domino’s Pizza, Inc
6.4.3 Yum! Brands RSC
6.4.4 Burger King
6.4.5 Gruppo Sebeto
6.4.6 Lagardere Food Services Srl
6.4.7 CAMST Soc. Coop. a rl
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
