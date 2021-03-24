Japan Foodservice Market 2021: Global Industry Growth, Share, Segment Analysis, Current Trends and Industry Overview Report Forecast to 2024

“Japan Foodservice Market” report helps to gain a deeper insight of the market overall landscape with qualitative and quantitative aspects of various industry factors like growth, size and share. The report consists of an extensive primary research associated with rapidly changing dynamics and current scenario of Japan Foodservice industry with latest developments. Japan Foodservice market also shows information of Product awareness, adept workforce, technological advancements, raw material affluence, favorable environment.

Scope of the Report:

The scope of the market includes Japan foodservice, such as full-service restaurant, self-service restaurant, fast food, street stall and kiosk, cafe and bar and 100% home delivery restaurant. By structure, the market is segmented as Independent consumer, foodservice and chained consumer food service.

Major Key Players:

McDonald’s

Yum! Brands

Starbucks Corporation

ZENSHO HOLDINGS Co., Ltd

Saint Marc Cafe Holdings

Mister Donut

MOS Burger Market Overview:

The Japan foodservice market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period (2019 – 2024).

– The Japanese consumer foodservice industry is undergoing reformation. Major chained restaurants are playing an increasingly important role.

– Independent players and wholesalers are gradually ceased of the market, as major companies create vertical supply chains and purchase directly from producers.