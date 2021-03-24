Chipless RFID Market Size & Share 2021 | Global Growth Segments, Emerging Trends and Business Strategy with Opportunities and Insights of top Players till 2024

“Chipless RFID Market” report helps to gain a deeper insight of the market overall landscape with qualitative and quantitative aspects of various industry factors like growth, size and share. The report consists of an extensive primary research associated with rapidly changing dynamics and current scenario of Chipless RFID industry with latest developments. Chipless RFID market also shows information of Product awareness, adept workforce, technological advancements, raw material affluence, favorable environment.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14275466

Scope of the Report:

Chipless RFID (Radio Frequency Identification) is an emerging disruptive wireless technology for identification, tracking, and sensing. A chipless RFID tag does not contain an application specific integrated circuit (ASIC), hence the reader does all signal processing to read the tag. Chipless RFID tags are low-cost passive microwave/millimeter wave circuits where the information is stored in printable resonators and delay lines and typically implemented in flexible substrates such as polymers and papers, like optical barcodes.

Major Key Players:

Alien Technology Corporation

IDTRONIC GmbH

Zebra Technologies

Variuscard GmbH

Avery Dennison

NXP Semi Conductors Market Overview:

The chipless RFID market is expected to register a CAGR of 28%, over the forecast period 2019 – 2024. Technological advancements have led to new approaches within the RFID technology like microprocessors with 5.8 GHz tags for smart cards and chipless IDs that enable contactless communication even in the absence of a silicon chip.

– The chipless RFID technology has emerged as a low‐cost alternative for chipped RFID system and has the potential to penetrate mass markets for low‐cost item tagging, considering the high cost of silicon chip RFID transponders compared to optical barcodes. Thus, problems of achieving low-cost chipped RFID are presented with the proposed solution of chipless RFID for lowering the price of the RFID tag.

– For instance, in August 2018, the UC San Diego Jacobs School of Engineering and the Center for Wireless Communications at UC San Diego announced their chipless ID technology that can reflect WiFi signals. The chipless RFID technology released by them is in the form of metal tags made from copper foil printed on thin, flexible substrates, like paper.