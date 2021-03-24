Chipless RFID Market Size & Share 2021 | Global Growth Segments, Emerging Trends and Business Strategy with Opportunities and Insights of top Players till 2024

“Chipless RFID Market” report helps to gain a deeper insight of the market overall landscape with qualitative and quantitative aspects of various industry factors like growth, size and share. The report consists of an extensive primary research associated with rapidly changing dynamics and current scenario of Chipless RFID industry with latest developments. Chipless RFID market also shows information of Product awareness, adept workforce, technological advancements, raw material affluence, favorable environment.
Scope of the Report:
Chipless RFID (Radio Frequency Identification) is an emerging disruptive wireless technology for identification, tracking, and sensing. A chipless RFID tag does not contain an application specific integrated circuit (ASIC), hence the reader does all signal processing to read the tag. Chipless RFID tags are low-cost passive microwave/millimeter wave circuits where the information is stored in printable resonators and delay lines and typically implemented in flexible substrates such as polymers and papers, like optical barcodes.
Major Key Players:
Market Overview:
Our Research Report Includes:
- Chipless RFID Market size & share analysis
- Top market players along with sales, revenue, and business strategies analysis
- Chipless RFID Market growth drivers and restraints
- Market opportunities & challenges
- Research methodology and impact of Covid-19 on Industry
Key Market Trends:
Healthcare Sector to Contribute Significantly to the Market Growth
– For e-healthcare, chipless 2GRFID-Sys integrates diverse wireless networking technologies, such as wireless body area networks and wireless LANs which use body sensors for monitoring the medical conditions of a patient. This helps in diagnosis assistance and action handling.
– Furthermore, to keep a track on an ambulatory patient who might face a critical situation while travelling to a location outside his/her hometown, chipless 1G-RFID-Sys are being employed in the patient’s ID. These chipless 1G-RFID-Sys tags help to identify the emergence of the situation from the patient’s medical history.
– Moreover, due to the lack of vigilance and advocacy by healthcare providers, lack of legal protection and technology to identify genuine drugs, there is an increase in drug counterfeiting. As traditional RFID with barcode technology cannot prevent counterfeiting drugs, in many healthcare sectors the R&D department is putting efforts to produce chipless RFID devices, which are cheap and could be used to combat this universal burning issue of the healthcare industry.
– As the pharmaceutical sector is moving toward contract packaging, and significant efforts are being made by packaging vendors, like BASF, Avery Dennison Group, and Constantia Flexibles Group, in smart packaging levels that would prompt serialization. With such industry focus, the future of chipless RFID is set to be prominent.
Asia-Pacific Expected to Register the Fastest Growth
– In China, many companies are investing to revolutionize the retail industry in the country. For instance, in April 2018, Tencent showcased the working of Unmanned retail wherein if a consumer grabs a product from the shop and walks out of the store, the RFID chip will scan the item and sends the bill to the customer’s WeChat application.
– In addition, Japan is also planning to introduce next-generation in-store experience through the introduction of RFIDs. For instance, in April 2017, Seven-Eleven Japan announced to introduce next-generation self-checkout.
– Further, in India, the rise in per capita income and the increasing requirements for appliances such as smartwatches is propelling chipless RFID market. The growing adoption thin-film battery in India which needs portable electronic appliances by the application of printed & chipless RFID is penetrating the market growth.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
