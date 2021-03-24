Artificial Sweeteners Market Size Analysis, Gross Margin, Development Trends and Business Statistics with Top Key Players Outlook till 2021-2024

“Artificial Sweeteners Market” report helps to gain a deeper insight of the market overall landscape with qualitative and quantitative aspects of various industry factors like growth, size and share. The report consists of an extensive primary research associated with rapidly changing dynamics and current scenario of Artificial Sweeteners industry with latest developments. Artificial Sweeteners market also shows information of Product awareness, adept workforce, technological advancements, raw material affluence, favorable environment.
Scope of the Report:
Global Artificial Sweetener Market is segmented by type into Aspartame, Acesulfame K, Saccharin, Sucralose, Neotame. By Application into Bakery Products, Dairy products, Confectionery, Beverages, and Others. Others category include jams, syrups, raisins, etc. And the geographical analysis of the market has also been included.
Major Key Players:
Market Overview:
Our Research Report Includes:
- Artificial Sweeteners Market size & share analysis
- Top market players along with sales, revenue, and business strategies analysis
- Artificial Sweeteners Market growth drivers and restraints
- Market opportunities & challenges
- Research methodology and impact of Covid-19 on Industry
Key Market Trends:
The Major Application Of Artificial Sweeteners Are In The Beverage Industry
Artificial sweeteners have almost replaced the place of sugar in the beverage industry, especially in the soft drink segment. Acesulphame-k, Aspartame, Cyclamate, and Sucralose are popular sweeteners which are the major substitutes of sugar in soft drinks, especially in carbonated beverages. The natural profile and the clean label of artificial sweeteners are also factors driving the market. Moreover, in fizzy drinks the amount of sugar can be reduced without any significant change in its taste and appearance, this has encouraged the beverage manufacturers to substitute sugar with artificial sweeteners. The reduced cost of production and the better economy of scale are also boosting the growth of the artificial sweetener market.
Asia-Pacific is One of the Largest Market for Artificial Sweeteners
The rise in health awareness among the consumers, concerned about obesity, diabetes and the amount of calorie intake are driving the artificial sweetener market in the region. A trend of losing weight is also found in the region which reduces the usage of table sugar and boosts the artificial sugar market. The improved economic conditions and the changing lifestyles have resulted in the increased demand for convenience foods. The evolving dietary patterns such as low calorie and zero calorie foods are increasing in the processed and packed food segment, resulting in the increased demand for artificial sweeteners.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Detailed TOC of Artificial Sweeteners Market Report 2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
3.1 Market Overview
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Drivers
4.2 Market Restraints
4.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Type
5.1.1 Aspartame
5.1.2 Acesulfame K
5.1.3 Saccharin
5.1.4 Sucralose
5.1.5 Neotame
5.2 By Application
5.2.1 Bakery Products
5.2.2 Dairy products
5.2.3 Confectionery
5.2.4 Beverages
5.2.5 Others
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.1.1 United States
5.3.1.2 Canada
5.3.1.3 Mexico
5.3.1.4 Rest of North America
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.2.1 Spain
5.3.2.2 United Kingdom
5.3.2.3 Germany
5.3.2.4 France
5.3.2.5 Italy
5.3.2.6 Russia
5.3.2.7 Rest of Europe
5.3.3 Asia Pacific
5.3.3.1 China
5.3.3.2 Japan
5.3.3.3 India
5.3.3.4 Australia
5.3.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 South America
5.3.4.1 Brazil
5.3.4.2 Argentina
5.3.4.3 Rest of South America
5.3.5 Middle East and Africa
5.3.5.1 South Africa
5.3.5.2 United Arab Emirates
5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Most Active Companies
6.2 Most Adopted Strategies
6.3 Market Share Analysis
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 Tate & Lyle
6.4.2 Cargill Inc.
6.4.3 Archer Daniels Midland
6.4.4 Ingredion Inc.
6.4.5 Roquette
6.4.6 Ajinomoto Co. Inc.
6.4.7 JK Sucralose Inc.
6.4.8 Dupont
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
