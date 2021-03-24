Artificial Sweeteners Market Size Analysis, Gross Margin, Development Trends and Business Statistics with Top Key Players Outlook till 2021-2024

“Artificial Sweeteners Market” report helps to gain a deeper insight of the market overall landscape with qualitative and quantitative aspects of various industry factors like growth, size and share. The report consists of an extensive primary research associated with rapidly changing dynamics and current scenario of Artificial Sweeteners industry with latest developments. Artificial Sweeteners market also shows information of Product awareness, adept workforce, technological advancements, raw material affluence, favorable environment.

Scope of the Report:

Global Artificial Sweetener Market is segmented by type into Aspartame, Acesulfame K, Saccharin, Sucralose, Neotame. By Application into Bakery Products, Dairy products, Confectionery, Beverages, and Others. Others category include jams, syrups, raisins, etc. And the geographical analysis of the market has also been included.

Major Key Players:

Tate & Lyle

Cargill Inc.

Archer Daniels Midland

Ingredion Inc.

Roquette

Ajinomoto Co. Inc.

JK Sucralose Inc.

Dupont Market Overview:

Global artificial sweetener market is projected to reach 2.70 billion USD in 2024 by registering a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecasted period (2019-2024).

– Artificial sweeteners are many times sweeter than table sugar, but it has energy density far lower than table sugar.

– The artificial sweeteners are finding widening applications in the past few years. The prominent areas where the artificial sweeteners are majorly used are in the food and beverage industry, which includes soft drinks, sauces, chewing gum, jellies, dressings, baked goods, candy, fruit juice, ice cream, etc.

– Soft drink industry is found to have the maximum consumption of artificial sweeteners due to the increasing demand for low sugar and diet beverages.