Flat Glass Market 2021: Global Industry Growth, Share, Segment Analysis, Current Trends and Industry Overview Report Forecast to 2024

“Flat Glass Market” report helps to gain a deeper insight of the market overall landscape with qualitative and quantitative aspects of various industry factors like growth, size and share. The report consists of an extensive primary research associated with rapidly changing dynamics and current scenario of Flat Glass industry with latest developments. Flat Glass market also shows information of Product awareness, adept workforce, technological advancements, raw material affluence, favorable environment.
Scope of the Report:
Flat glass is produced in plane form and has significant applications in transparent walls, windscreens, windows and doors for the construction industry and as windshield & windows in the automotive industry. It has a lower concentration of calcium oxide, silica and aluminium oxide. Fundamental properties include transparency and recyclability which makes the end-product suitable for packaging applications
Major Key Players:
Market Overview:
Our Research Report Includes:
- Flat Glass Market size & share analysis
- Top market players along with sales, revenue, and business strategies analysis
- Flat Glass Market growth drivers and restraints
- Market opportunities & challenges
- Research methodology and impact of Covid-19 on Industry
Key Market Trends:
Automotive Industry to Drive the Demand for Flat Glass
– Flat glass has two major routes for application in the automotive industry, which are original equipment (OE), supplied to manufacturers for new vehicles and automotive glass replacement (AGR) product, supplied to the aftermarket for retrofit purposes, and damages.
– According to OICA, 91.54 million commercial & passenger vehicles were produced worldwide in 2018. Increasing vehicle penetration due to the growing spending power of consumers accelerated the flat glass market.
– Additionally, the significant growth in luxury cars that include double-thick glass in interiors is also one of the factors driving the sales of automotive flat glass market.
– Moreover, increased spending by major automobile players is also driving the market. For instance, Ford is planning to double its EV spending which has led to the total investment in EVs to USD 90 billion.
Asia-Pacific to be the Fastest Growing Market
– Owing to the presence of emerging nations such as India, China, South Korea, among others the Asia Pacific region is to become the fastest growing sector in the flat glass market.
– Moreover, international vendors are shifting their manufacturing base to Asia Pacific region. This can be due to the availability of cheap unskilled and skilled workers in the region.
– Rapid industrialization & urbanization in India, China and other countries in the Asia Pacific region, combined with the adoption of smart & energy efficient technology as advanced construction practice have a positive influence on flat glass demand.
– Increased application in automotive manufacturers such as window & windshield in countries such as India, China will also drive the market. For instance, in India, according to IBEF,24.97 million vehicles are sold in the year 2018.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Detailed TOC of Flat Glass Market Report 2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.3 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.3.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.3.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
4.4 Market Drivers
4.4.1 Growing Electronic Display Demand
4.4.2 Positive Automotive Industry Outlook
4.5 Market Restraints
4.5.1 Fluctuating Raw Material Prices
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Product Type
5.1.1 Insulated Glass
5.1.2 Tempered Glass
5.1.3 Laminated Glass
5.1.4 Other Product Types
5.2 End-User Vertical
5.2.1 Construction
5.2.2 Automotive
5.2.3 Other End-User Verticals
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.1.1 United States
5.3.1.2 Canada
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.2.1 United Kingdom
5.3.2.2 Germany
5.3.2.3 France
5.3.2.4 Rest of Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.3.1 China
5.3.3.2 India
5.3.3.3 Japan
5.3.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Latin America
5.3.5 Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Saint Gobain Corporation
6.1.2 Schott AG
6.1.3 Euroglass SPA
6.1.4 Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd
6.1.5 Asahi Glass Group
6.1.6 PPG Industires Inc.
6.1.7 Cardinal Glass Industries
6.1.8 Phoenicia Flat Glass Industries Ltd.
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
