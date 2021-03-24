Flat Glass Market 2021: Global Industry Growth, Share, Segment Analysis, Current Trends and Industry Overview Report Forecast to 2024

“Flat Glass Market” report helps to gain a deeper insight of the market overall landscape with qualitative and quantitative aspects of various industry factors like growth, size and share. The report consists of an extensive primary research associated with rapidly changing dynamics and current scenario of Flat Glass industry with latest developments. Flat Glass market also shows information of Product awareness, adept workforce, technological advancements, raw material affluence, favorable environment.

Scope of the Report:

Flat glass is produced in plane form and has significant applications in transparent walls, windscreens, windows and doors for the construction industry and as windshield & windows in the automotive industry. It has a lower concentration of calcium oxide, silica and aluminium oxide. Fundamental properties include transparency and recyclability which makes the end-product suitable for packaging applications

Major Key Players:

Saint Gobain Corporation

Schott AG

Euroglass SPA

Nippon Sheet Glass Co.

Ltd

Asahi Glass Group

PPG Industires Inc.

Cardinal Glass Industries

Market Overview:

The flat glass market was valued at USD 108.51 billion in 2018, and is expected to reach a value of USD 180.79 billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 9.33%, over the forecast period 2019 -2024. Insulated flat glass is witnessing increasing deployment as it reduces pollution, saves energy, and improves the comfort inside the building. The enhanced properties of acoustic insulation and thermal insulation provided by these products are expected to drive the demand.

– Factors like increasing urbanization, rise in the real estate sector, usage of solar products, and product innovation, in terms of characteristics, are further driving the growth of the market.

– The growing solar energy market, due to increasing dependency on renewable energy sources, along with the subsidies available for energy storage, is to propel the growth of the market, thus, accelerating the glass demand in the market.