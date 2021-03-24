Smart Food Logistics Market is Rising with COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Top Companies Controlant, FoodlogiQ, Geotab Inc., Growth, Service Applications, Forecast To 2027

Global Smart Food Logistics Market is expected to grow at a higher rate during the forecast period 2020-2027.The report includes the latest coverage of the impact of COVID-19 on the Smart Food Logistics Market. In the food industry, the market for smart logistics has arisen from the advantages of enabling the ‘Ease of Procurement’ to track packages in transit. The ability to obtain fresh goods with real-time access to the food movement is where the Internet of Things (IoT) driven smart logistics makes a big difference. Furthermore, several food logistics firms are involved in production operations which in turn is further going to create market opportunities for the smart food logistics market during the forecast period. Global Smart Food Logistics Market is expected to develop at a substantial CAGR in the forthcoming years. The report also encloses the crucial aspects connected with the recent events such as new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, and alliances.

Top Profiling Key Players:

1. BT9 Ltd.

2. Controlant

3. FoodlogiQ

4. Geotab Inc.

5. Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

6. ORBCOMM

7. Penske

8. Semtech Corporation

9. Sensitech Inc.

10. Tech Mahindra Limited

Smart Food Logistics Market report provides an in-depth assessment of growth and other aspects of the market in key countries such as the United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Russia and the United States Italy, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Brazil and Saudi Arabia.

Market Segmentation:

The smart food logistics market is segmented on the basis of component and technology. On the basis of type, the market is segmented into hardware, software and services. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into fleet management, asset tracking, cold chain monitoring and others.

Table Of Contents

1. Introduction

2. Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

4. Smart Food Logistics Market Landscape

5. Smart Food Logistics Market – Key Market Dynamics

6. Smart Food Logistics Market – Global Market Analysis

7. Smart Food Logistics Market – Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Deployment

8. Smart Food Logistics Market – Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Enterprise Size

9. Smart Food Logistics Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Geographical Analysis

10. Industry Landscape

11. Smart Food Logistics Market, Key Company Profiles

12. Appendix

Finally, all aspects of the Smart Food Logistics Market are quantitatively as well qualitatively assessed to study the Global as well as regional market comparatively. This market study presents critical information and factual data about the market providing an overall statistical study of this market on the basis of market drivers, limitations and its future prospects.

