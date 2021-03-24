Automotive Safety Systems Market Size Analysis, Gross Margin, Development Trends and Business Statistics with Top Key Players Outlook till 2021-2024

“Automotive Safety Systems Market” report helps to gain a deeper insight of the market overall landscape with qualitative and quantitative aspects of various industry factors like growth, size and share. The report consists of an extensive primary research associated with rapidly changing dynamics and current scenario of Automotive Safety Systems industry with latest developments. Automotive Safety Systems market also shows information of Product awareness, adept workforce, technological advancements, raw material affluence, favorable environment.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14275457

Scope of the Report:

The automotive safety systems market has been segmented by type, end-user, and vehicle type.

Major Key Players:

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14275457

Our Research Report Includes:

Automotive Safety Systems Market size & share analysis

Top market players along with sales, revenue, and business strategies analysis

Automotive Safety Systems Market growth drivers and restraints

Market opportunities & challenges

Research methodology and impact of Covid-19 on Industry

Key Market Trends:

Growing Emphasis on Safety Solutions

Rise in the number of accidents, resulting in loss of lives and properties across the world, is being considered as one of the major factors driving the demand for and development of advanced automobile safety systems.

As consumers are gaining awareness about the advanced safety features and technologies, they are indicating interest in improving the safety systems of their vehicles.

Crash data collected by the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) indicates that about 88% of rear-end collisions happen, due to the negligence of the driver or, due to following the other vehicle closely.

In 2017, speeding was one of the factors for almost 27% of motor vehicle crash deaths. Speeding has been a factor, in more than a quarter of crash deaths, since 2007. As per the WHO Global Status Report on Road Safety, every 1% increase in mean speed produces a 4% increase in the fatal crash risk and a 3% increase in the serious crash risk. Additionally, in 2017, the percentage of crash deaths involving speeding was higher on minor roads (31%), than on interstates and freeways (27%), or on other major roads (23%). Of the total 9,717 speeding-related fatalities that occurred in 2017, over 52% occurred on roads with speed limits lower than 55 mph.

Furthermore, out of the 6 million car accidents that occur on the US roads every year, over 40% of them (approximately 2.5 million) is the rear-end collisions that transpire, owing to the driver’s lack of attention on the road. More than 80% of these deaths and injuries may have been mitigated if the vehicles were equipped with collision avoidance systems. Thus, in June 2015, the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) recommended that the collision avoidance systems should become standard on all new passenger and commercial vehicles.

With the growing concerns regarding, both, driver and passenger safety, along with the pedestrians, automobile manufacturers are becoming obligated to equip even their entry-level vehicles with numerous safety and driver-assistance systems, such as blind spot detection, and forward collision warning (FCW) systems. Apart from passenger cars, the demand for advanced driver-assistance safety systems is also increasing in commercial vehicles, especially in large trucks.

Lane Departure Warning Systems witnessing High Demand

Lane Departure Warning System (LDWS) is a group of safety technologies, which have been designed primarily to prevent high-speed accidents on highways, expressways, and freeways. They warn the driver and sometimes take corrective measures and prevent collisions and run-off-road accidents.

With the consistent rise in the vehicle accidents resulting due to abrupt lane change, has been creating concerns among, both, the consumers and governments across the world. Thus, constant technological advancements in the automotive industry are constantly ensuing in adding new features to the automobiles to reduce road accidents and enhance the safety of, both, passengers and drivers in both the vehicles. Thus, in turn, driving the implementation for advanced driver assistant systems (ADAS); which will aid in propelling the market for LDWS.

Apart from passenger cars, the demand for LDWS is also increasing in commercial vehicles, especially large trucks. Large trucks with a gross vehicle weight rating of more than 10,000 pounds drove ~280 billion miles on the US roads in 2015 and were involved in a total of over 400,000 crashes, which resulted in 116,000 injuries and 4,067 deaths. Thus, with advancements in vehicle safety technologies aid in providing opportunities to prevent a significant number of crashes, injuries, and deaths.

The cost-benefit analysis performed on the LDWS technology states that installing LDWS in large trucks could potentially prevent, as many as, 6,372 crashes, 1,342 injuries, and 115 death, annually.

– As a result, on Nov 1st, 2017, Alliance for Driver Safety & Security (Trucking Alliance), announced that in order to qualify for membership, trucks must adopt following truck-safety technologies – LDWS, automatic emergency braking systems, air disc brakes, and video-based onboard safety monitoring.

The demand for LDWS has been consistently increasing across the world in, both, the developed and developing regions; and countries across the world are enacting regulations to induce LDWS in vehicles. For instance, South Korea’s, Ministry of Land, Transport, and Maritime Affairs (MOLIT), mandated the inclusion of, both, lane departure warning systems and advanced emergency braking systems in all passenger cars and buses from 2021.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14275457

Detailed TOC of Automotive Safety Systems Market Report 2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.4 Market Restraints

4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.6 Technology Trends

4.7 Policies and Regulations

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Active

5.1.1.1 Anti-lock Braking Systems (ABS)

5.1.1.2 Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)

5.1.1.3 Blind Spot Detection (BSD)

5.1.1.4 Electronic Stability Control (ESC)

5.1.1.5 Forward-collision Warning (FCW)

5.1.1.6 Lane Departure Warning Systems (LDWS)

5.1.1.7 Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS)

5.1.1.8 Others

5.1.2 Passive

5.1.2.1 Seatbelts

5.1.2.2 Airbags

5.1.2.3 Others

5.2 By End-user

5.2.1 OEM

5.2.2 Aftermarket

5.3 By Vehicle Type

5.3.1 Passenger Cars

5.3.2 Commercial Vehicles

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 United States

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.1.3 Mexico

5.4.1.4 Rest of North America

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Germany

5.4.2.2 United Kingdom

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Italy

5.4.2.5 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 South Korea

5.4.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Rest of the World

5.4.4.1 Brazil

5.4.4.2 Saudi Arabia

5.4.4.3 South Africa

5.4.4.4 Other Countries

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Vendor Market Share**

6.2 Company Profiles

6.2.1 Robert Bosch GmbH

6.2.2 Delphi Automotive

6.2.3 Infineon Technologies

6.2.4 Magna International

6.2.5 WABCO Vehicle Control System

6.2.6 Continental AG

6.2.7 ZF Friedrichshafen AG

6.2.8 Bendix Commercial Vehicle Systems LLC

6.2.9 Autoliv

6.2.10 Mando-Hella Electronics Corp

6.2.11 Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd.

6.2.12 BMW

6.2.13 BYD Auto Co. Ltd.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

8 DISCLAIMER

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

Airport Line Marking Paints Market Size Analysis by Recent and Upcoming Trends 2020 | CAGR Status, Business Growth Demand and Share by Regions Forecast to 2026

Carnallite Market Size Analysis 2020 with Business Boosting Technologies, Forthcoming Growth Rate, Top Regions, Key Players and Investments Opportunities Forecast to 2025

Reverse Transcriptase Market: 2020 Emerging Technologies, Business Growth, Top Key Players Update, Current and Future Plans, Revenue by Key Vendors Size Forecast to 2026 | Industry Research.co

Phosphatic Fertilizer Market Growth in Near Future 2020: Size, Development, Key Opportunity, Financial Information, Developments, SWOT Analysis and Strategies Forecast to 2025

Spray Paint Market 2020: Impact of COVID-19, SWOT Analysis, Market Dynamics with Top Players, Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast to 2025

Bio Active Protein and Peptides Market Growth Rate and Business Share 2020: Global Industry Current Trends, Top Companies, Sales and Drivers Analysis Research Report to 2026 | Industry Research.co

Expressway Monitoring System Market Size and Business Trends 2021: Global Growth Factors, Product Scope, Company Profiles, Future Outlook by Covid-19 Impact and Development Status till 2026

Chlorhexidine Gluconate (CHG) Wipe Market Size and CAGR Status 2021: Covid-19 Impact on Industry Share and Top Manufacturers, Current Trends, Trending Strategies and Growth Forecast by 2026

Greenhouse Film Market 2021 Research Findings by Business Strategies, Global Trends, Industry Size and Growth Forecast with Latest Developments, Industry Share and Revenue Analysis till 2027

Global Silica Gel Cat Litters Market Analysis 2021: Industry Size, CAGR with Geographical Segmentation, Business Challenges, and Growing Demand Status Forecast to 2025

Global Triacetin Market Size Outlook by Future Opportunity 2021 | Global Survey, Demand Status, Business Trends, Major Drivers, Covid-19 Impact Analysis on Industry Share Forecast by 2025

Laryngeal Cancer Therapeutics Market Size Research 2021: by Key Market Trends Evaluation, Supply Demand Scenario, Industry Forecast with Growth Prospects, Business Strategies with Share Outlook 2025

Mattress and Mattress Component Market Size by Future Scope 2020 | Global Industry Revenue, Share, Future Demand Status, Growth Segmentations Analysis by Regions Forecast to 2026

Automotive MEMS Sensors Market Size 2020 – Growth Opportunities and Trends, Industry Drivers, Business plans with Share, Competitors Analysis, and Global Revenue Forecast to 2024

Fenugreek Market Size 2020: Global Business Prospects by Top Companies, Growth Revenue, Development Status, COVID-19 Impact on Industry Share, and Future Demand Forecast to 2026