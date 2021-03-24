Smoothies Market 2021: Global Industry Growth, Share, Segment Analysis, Current Trends and Industry Overview Report Forecast to 2024

“Smoothies Market” report helps to gain a deeper insight of the market overall landscape with qualitative and quantitative aspects of various industry factors like growth, size and share. The report consists of an extensive primary research associated with rapidly changing dynamics and current scenario of Smoothies industry with latest developments. Smoothies market also shows information of Product awareness, adept workforce, technological advancements, raw material affluence, favorable environment.

Scope of the Report:

Global Smoothies Market is segmented by product type, distribution channel, and region. Based on the product, the market is segmented fruit-based smoothies and dairy-based smoothies. Fruit-based smoothies hold the largest market share and is also expected to b the fastest growing segment in the smoothies market. On the basis of the distribution channel, the market is segmented into supermarkets/hypermarkets, restaurants, smoothie bars, convenience stores, and others. Moreover, the study provides an analysis of the smoothies market in the emerging and established markets across the world, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa.

Major Key Players:

Bolthouse Farms

Jamba Juice Company

MTY Food Group

Smoothie King

Tropical Smoothie Cafe

Ella’s Kitchen Ltd

Barfresh Food Group

Maui Wowi Hawaiian Coffees & Smoothies Market Overview:

Global Smoothies Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of 6.98% by 2024, during the forecast period, 2019-2024.

– Smoothies are basically thick shake beverage prepared with, fresh fruit, as well as, other ingredients like yogurt, milk, almond milk, coconut milk, sherbet, etc. The smoothie market segment is flourishing in the developed, as well as, emerging markets.