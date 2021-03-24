Smoothies Market 2021: Global Industry Growth, Share, Segment Analysis, Current Trends and Industry Overview Report Forecast to 2024

“Smoothies Market” report helps to gain a deeper insight of the market overall landscape with qualitative and quantitative aspects of various industry factors like growth, size and share. The report consists of an extensive primary research associated with rapidly changing dynamics and current scenario of Smoothies industry with latest developments. Smoothies market also shows information of Product awareness, adept workforce, technological advancements, raw material affluence, favorable environment.
Scope of the Report:
Global Smoothies Market is segmented by product type, distribution channel, and region. Based on the product, the market is segmented fruit-based smoothies and dairy-based smoothies. Fruit-based smoothies hold the largest market share and is also expected to b the fastest growing segment in the smoothies market. On the basis of the distribution channel, the market is segmented into supermarkets/hypermarkets, restaurants, smoothie bars, convenience stores, and others. Moreover, the study provides an analysis of the smoothies market in the emerging and established markets across the world, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa.
Major Key Players:
Market Overview:
Our Research Report Includes:
- Smoothies Market size & share analysis
- Top market players along with sales, revenue, and business strategies analysis
- Smoothies Market growth drivers and restraints
- Market opportunities & challenges
- Research methodology and impact of Covid-19 on Industry
Key Market Trends:
Increasing Consumption of Healthy Beverages
Smoothies which include a large serving of fruits and vegetables are recommended as a healthy diet. Also, an increasing number of health-conscious people, changing lifestyle and food habits and health benefits driving the growth of the smoothies market. Moreover, the consumption habits of people, nowadays, includes meal skipping and using other snack foods as substitutes. The carbohydrate intake, when smoothies made without sugar, is very less; thus, the reason most gym trainers recommend it to people wanting to lose weight, therefore smoothies are perfect meal replacement food products, as they are healthier than other snack options, taste good and offer convenience and portability.
North America Holds the Major Share in Smoothies Market
North America dominates the healthy smoothies market followed by Asia Pacific region. The United States has the major consumption of healthy smoothies ingredients, owing to a busy lifestyle and deteriorating health conditions in this region. Moreover, increasing health consciousness and busy lifestyle has shifted the consumers for convenient food in countries like India and China, healthy growth is expected in the healthy smoothies market in the Asia-Pacific region. Additionally, high focus on organic smoothies and high-fiber healthy smoothies with added health benefits over conventional smoothies are likely to uplift the market for healthy smoothies at the global level.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Detailed TOC of Smoothies Market Report 2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
3.1 Market Overview
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Drivers
4.2 Market Restraints
4.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Product Type
5.1.1 Fruit-based
5.1.2 Dairy-based
5.1.3 Others
5.2 By Distribution Channel
5.2.1 Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
5.2.2 Restaurants
5.2.3 Smoothie Bars
5.2.4 Convenience Stores
5.2.5 Others
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.1.1 United States
5.3.1.2 Canada
5.3.1.3 Mexico
5.3.1.4 Rest of North America
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.2.1 United Kingdom
5.3.2.2 Germany
5.3.2.3 France
5.3.2.4 Russia
5.3.2.5 Italy
5.3.2.6 Spain
5.3.2.7 Rest of Europe
5.3.3 Asia Pacific
5.3.3.1 India
5.3.3.2 China
5.3.3.3 Japan
5.3.3.4 Australia
5.3.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 South America
5.3.4.1 Brazil
5.3.4.2 Argentina
5.3.4.3 Rest of South America
5.3.5 Middle East & Africa
5.3.5.1 UAE
5.3.5.2 Saudi Arabia
5.3.5.3 Rest of MEA
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Most Adopted Strategies
6.2 Market Share Analysis
6.3 Company Profiles
6.3.1 Bolthouse Farms
6.3.2 Jamba Juice Company
6.3.3 MTY Food Group
6.3.4 Smoothie King
6.3.5 Tropical Smoothie Cafe
6.3.6 Ella’s Kitchen Ltd
6.3.7 Barfresh Food Group
6.3.8 Maui Wowi Hawaiian Coffees & Smoothies
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
