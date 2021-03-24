Mints Market 2021: Global Industry Growth, Share, Segment Analysis, Current Trends and Industry Overview Report Forecast to 2024

“Mints Market” report helps to gain a deeper insight of the market overall landscape with qualitative and quantitative aspects of various industry factors like growth, size and share. The report consists of an extensive primary research associated with rapidly changing dynamics and current scenario of Mints industry with latest developments. Mints market also shows information of Product awareness, adept workforce, technological advancements, raw material affluence, favorable environment.
Scope of the Report:
The Scope of the Report: of the mint market includes by product type, the market is divided into power mints and standard mints. By distribution channel, the market is segmented into convenience stores, specialist retailers, supermarket and hypermarket, pharmacies, and other distribution channels.
Major Key Players:
Market Overview:
Our Research Report Includes:
- Mints Market size & share analysis
- Top market players along with sales, revenue, and business strategies analysis
- Mints Market growth drivers and restraints
- Market opportunities & challenges
- Research methodology and impact of Covid-19 on Industry
Key Market Trends:
Clean Label Ingredient Boost the Sales of Mints Market
The inclination of consumer preferences toward organic confectionary, owing to the types of the ingredients used, is driving the decision of the consumers. The use of botanical extracts in confectionery is high, due to consumers’ expectations for authentic products, as they want clean-labeled products without compromising on the taste. Mint and its derivatives, such as peppermint, spearmint, and menthol, are the main flavor choices in the tablet category of the confectionery market. Further, due to constant emphasis on clean-labeled products and stricter government regulations on the amount of sugar content in food products, organic, vegan, GMO-free, sugar-free, and kosher food colors, sweeteners, and other ingredients are being used while manufacturing candies, which is likely to contribute to the growth of the category.
North America is the Largest Market
The rising health consciousness among the North American citizens is increasing the sales of sugar-free mint confectionary. This product posed a healthy competition to the market studied, in the recent year, with the introduction of hybrid products composed of mint. The American consumer preference for mint confectionery remains high, as compared to chewing gum, due to its oral benefit and low sugar content. Innovation in products, with various flavors, drives the mint market in the United States. An impulse purchase, convenient pack, innovation in products have fueled the growth of the market studied, in the region. The major companies in this region are Mondelēz International Inc., Mars Incorporated, and Ferrero.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Detailed TOC of Mints Market Report 2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
3.1 Market Overview
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Drivers
4.2 Market Restraints
4.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Product Type
5.1.1 Power Mints
5.1.2 Standard Mints
5.2 By Distribution Channel
5.2.1 Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
5.2.2 Convenience Stores
5.2.3 Pharmacies
5.2.4 Specialist Retailers
5.2.5 Other Distribution Channels
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.1.1 United States
5.3.1.2 Canada
5.3.1.3 Mexico
5.3.1.4 Rest of North America
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.2.1 Spain
5.3.2.2 United Kingdom
5.3.2.3 Germany
5.3.2.4 France
5.3.2.5 Italy
5.3.2.6 Russia
5.3.2.7 Rest of Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.3.1 China
5.3.3.2 Japan
5.3.3.3 India
5.3.3.4 Australia
5.3.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 South America
5.3.4.1 Brazil
5.3.4.2 Argentina
5.3.4.3 Rest of South America
5.3.5 Middle East and Africa
5.3.5.1 South Africa
5.3.5.2 United Arab Emirates
5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Most Active Companies
6.2 Most Adopted Strategies
6.3 Market Share Analysis
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 Mondelez International Inc.
6.4.2 Nestle
6.4.3 Ferndale Confectionery Pty Ltd
6.4.4 Perfetti Van Melle
6.4.5 Ricola
6.4.6 Mars Incorporated
6.4.7 The Hershey Company
6.4.8 Ferrero
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
