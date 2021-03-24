Mints Market 2021: Global Industry Growth, Share, Segment Analysis, Current Trends and Industry Overview Report Forecast to 2024

“Mints Market” report helps to gain a deeper insight of the market overall landscape with qualitative and quantitative aspects of various industry factors like growth, size and share. The report consists of an extensive primary research associated with rapidly changing dynamics and current scenario of Mints industry with latest developments. Mints market also shows information of Product awareness, adept workforce, technological advancements, raw material affluence, favorable environment.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14275451

Scope of the Report:

The Scope of the Report: of the mint market includes by product type, the market is divided into power mints and standard mints. By distribution channel, the market is segmented into convenience stores, specialist retailers, supermarket and hypermarket, pharmacies, and other distribution channels.

Major Key Players:

Mondelez International Inc.

Nestle

Ferndale Confectionery Pty Ltd

Perfetti Van Melle

Ricola

Mars Incorporated

The Hershey Company

Ferrero Market Overview:

Mints market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period of (2019-2024).

– North America is the largest market for mint and breath fresheners, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. The market is North America is driven by an increase in the consumption of breath fresheners by smokers and alcohol consumers.

– Breath sweeteners include sugar confectionery, flavored with natural or synthetic mint oil, with varied mint concentration. Some of the popular products are Polo, Murray Mints, etc.