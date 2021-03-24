Safety Motion Control Market Trends & Industry Forecast Report 2021-2024 | Top Leaders, Competitive Landscape, Size Attractiveness Analysis, and Future Scope Analysis

“Safety Motion Control Market” report helps to gain a deeper insight of the market overall landscape with qualitative and quantitative aspects of various industry factors like growth, size and share. The report consists of an extensive primary research associated with rapidly changing dynamics and current scenario of Safety Motion Control industry with latest developments. Safety Motion Control market also shows information of Product awareness, adept workforce, technological advancements, raw material affluence, favorable environment.
Scope of the Report:
A safety motion controller contains motion profiles and target positions, which creates trajectories for motors and actuators. Motion control drives are a structural part of motion controllers. These are mainly used for process automation in various end-user industries such as electronics and assembly, robotics, semiconductors, and food & beverages, among others. Due to the advancement in processing speed, precision, and reliability of these systems.,it is widely used in the industries.
Major Key Players:
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
Automotive Industry to Witness Huge Demand
– The demand for safety motion control systems in the automotive industry has seen a marked increase due to developments in manufacturing and assembly processes of HCV’s and high-end motor vehicles.
– High-end motion controllers are used in the automotive industry for controlling the movements of mechanical parts in the production process. Safety motion control systems are being extensively used during the manufacturing of major components like engines and driver assistance systems.
– All the important automotive suppliers have been looking at motion control systems to optimize their production chains through the use of actuators and robotic arms. Furthermore, assembling and maintenance processes are also witnessing increased adoption of safety motion control systems.
– For instance, vehicle assembling, which is an exhaustive process requiring high levels of precision and throughput has been using safety control systems widely for performing repetitive tasks using minimal resources.
– Moreover, the increase in the production of automobile vehicle will drive the motion controller market. According to the Motion Control & Motor Association, the global motion control and the motor market experienced record growth in 2018, with $3.827 billion in shipments, up 8% over 2017. The largest categories within the overall market were motors (40%), actuators and mechanical systems (19%), and electronic drives (17%).
North America to Hold the Largest Market Share
– North America has been at the forefront of change in the safety motion control systems with the presence of major players, like Rockwell Automation and More Automation, constantly looking for new acquisitions to add to consolidate their position further.
– The first variant of motion control systems involving a single axis movement was conceptualized in North America. Furthermore, North America has been a major market for machine tools, automotive, packaging, and electronics applications.
– Factors driving North America motion control market are the high consumption of electronic equipment and the abundant presence of the healthcare industry. Moreover, manufacturers are focusing on enhancing motion controllers that are equipped with the smart actuators to synchronize and speed up the production process.
– Also, the need for quick transportation of the heavy components and equipment during the production process has resulted in an increase in the adoption of the motor control systems in the manufacturing industry in the region.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Detailed TOC of Safety Motion Control Market Report 2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Increased Emphasis on Adopting Safety Standards
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 High Installation Costs
4.5 Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.6.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.6.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
4.7 Technology Snapshot
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Type
5.1.1 Open Loop
5.1.2 Closed Loop
5.2 By Component
5.2.1 Drives
5.2.2 Motors
5.2.3 Other Components
5.3 By End-user Industry
5.3.1 Automotive
5.3.2 Energy & Power
5.3.3 Oil & Gas
5.3.4 Aerospace & Defense
5.3.5 Food & Beverage
5.3.6 Pharmaceuticals
5.3.7 Other End-user Industries
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 North America
5.4.1.1 United States
5.4.1.2 Canada
5.4.2 Europe
5.4.2.1 United Kingdom
5.4.2.2 Germany
5.4.2.3 France
5.4.2.4 Rest of Europe
5.4.3 Asia-Pacific
5.4.3.1 China
5.4.3.2 India
5.4.3.3 Japan
5.4.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.4.4 Latin America
5.4.4.1 Brazil
5.4.4.2 Argentina
5.4.4.3 Rest of Latin America
5.4.5 Middle East & Africa
5.4.5.1 UAE
5.4.5.2 Saudi Arabia
5.4.5.3 South Africa
5.4.5.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 ABB Ltd
6.1.2 General Electric Co.
6.1.3 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
6.1.4 Rockwell Automation, Inc.
6.1.5 Schneider Electric SE
6.1.6 SICK Group
6.1.7 Siemens AG
6.1.8 Pilz GmbH & Co. KG
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
