Europe Wood Plastic Composite (WPC) Market Size & Share 2021 | Global Growth Segments, Emerging Trends and Business Strategy with Opportunities and Insights of top Players till 2024

“Europe Wood Plastic Composite (WPC) Market” report helps to gain a deeper insight of the market overall landscape with qualitative and quantitative aspects of various industry factors like growth, size and share. The report consists of an extensive primary research associated with rapidly changing dynamics and current scenario of Europe Wood Plastic Composite (WPC) industry with latest developments. Europe Wood Plastic Composite (WPC) market also shows information of Product awareness, adept workforce, technological advancements, raw material affluence, favorable environment.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14275449

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Europe Wood Plastic Composite (WPC) market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Major Key Players:

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14275449

Our Research Report Includes:

Europe Wood Plastic Composite (WPC) Market size & share analysis

Top market players along with sales, revenue, and business strategies analysis

Europe Wood Plastic Composite (WPC) Market growth drivers and restraints

Market opportunities & challenges

Research methodology and impact of Covid-19 on Industry

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand from Decking

– Decking is one of the most important applications for wood-plastic composites in Europe, where sales of solid profiles are rising, as compared to that of the hollow ones.

– In construction, a deck is a flat or profiled (anti-slip) surface that is capable of supporting weight. A deck is similar to a floor, but is typically constructed outdoors, often elevated from the ground, and usually connected to a building.

– Wood plastic composite decking can be used in a number of ways, such as part of garden landscaping, extension of the living areas of houses, an alternative to stone-based features (such as patios), and in residential decks, as spaces for cooking, dining, and seating.

– Due to environmental and durability concerns related to softwoods and hardwoods, wood plastic composite decking (a mixture of two materials, typically wood pulp and recycled materials, such as plastic bottles or bags) was introduced in the market. Proponents of composite decking have touted this as a much needed development, as it helps to curb logging of trees for new decks.

– The typical production process of WPC decks in Europe involves the extrusion of a decking profile, based on a PVC or PE matrix followed by PP.

– In Europe, the WPC decking market is soon going to reach a mature stage, which means that the companies involved in the market may have lower growth rates. This development is driving the players to look for new areas of application.

Germany to Dominate the Market

– In 2018, Germany dominated the market in the region.

– Germany is the largest manufacturer and consumer of wood-plastic composites in Europe. Most WPC compounders in

Europe are located in Germany

– The demand for wood-plastic composites for construction applications may be driven by the country’s strong construction sector. German construction companies are benefiting from the soaring demand for real estate, increasing investments in buildings, and high state spending on infrastructure. The upswing in construction has been encouraged by the European Central Bank’s ultra-low interest rates, a growing urban population, and high immigration rate over the past five years. The sector is also helping to propel the overall economic growth.

– In housing construction, nominal sales jumped by 27% in January and February 2018, and the German government also made an announcement regarding its plan to construct around 1.5 million housing units by 2021. The overhang of pending residential building permits increased to more than 400,000, suggesting that the sector may continue to drive growth.

– Revenues in the German construction sector is likely to grow by 6% in nominal terms, to hit USD 145 billion in 2019, according to the ZDB and HDB construction associations, and up to 320,000 homes are likely to be built in 2019.

– All the aforementioned factors, in turn, are expected to increase the market for wood-plastic composites during the forecast period

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

Purchase this Report (Price 3850 USD for single user license) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14275449

Detailed TOC of Europe Wood Plastic Composite (WPC) Market Report 2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Sustainable Characteristics of Wood Plastic Composites

4.1.2 Growing Construction Sector

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Challenges in Recycling Wood Plastic Composites

4.2.2 Other Restraints

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Application

5.1.1 Decking

5.1.2 Auto-interior Parts

5.1.3 Siding and Fencing

5.1.4 Technical Applications

5.1.5 Furniture

5.1.6 Consumer Goods

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 Germany

5.2.2 United Kingdom

5.2.3 France

5.2.4 Belgium

5.2.5 Finland

5.2.6 Norway

5.2.7 Denmark

5.2.8 Sweden

5.2.9 Other European Countries

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Beologic NV

6.4.2 FKuR Kunststoff GmbH

6.4.3 Moller GmbH & Co. KG

6.4.4 RENOLIT GOR SpA

6.4.5 Vannplastic Ltd

6.4.6 JELU-WERK J. Ehrler GmbH & Co. KG

6.4.7 Haussermann Group

6.4.8 Linotech

6.4.9 NOVO-TECH

6.4.10 Polyplank AB

6.4.11 Silvadec

6.4.12 UPM Biocomposites

6.4.13 Technamation Technical Europe GmbH

6.4.14 Tecnaro GmbH

6.4.15 NATURinFORM GmbH

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Increasing Recycling Rates of Plastic in Europe

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

Adipate Plasticizer Market 2020 with Global Industry Size and Share, Future Growth Rate, Leading Players Analysis, Trending Technologies, Business Strategies Forecast to 2026

NDIR Infrared Gas Analyzer Market Size 2020 – Business Share, Economic Impact of Key Players, Growth Investigation with Revenue, COVID-19 Impact, Opportunities and Regional Forecast to 2026

Micro-USB Cables Market Share: 2020 Global Status of Key Players, Emerging Trends, Growth Overview, Development Size and Revenue Forecast to 2026 | Industry Research.co

Machine Shop Services Market Growth in Near Future 2020: Size, Development, Key Opportunity, Financial Information, Developments, SWOT Analysis and Strategies Forecast to 2025

Rigid Extraction Arm Market Size and Growth Prospects 2020 – Global Leading Players, Business Share with Regional Trends, Development Plans and Demand Status Forecast to 2025

Diameter Signaling Controller Market Share, Business Growth 2020: Statistics and Growth, Regional Analysis, Review, Key Players Profile, Size, Development History Forecast to 2026 | Industry Research.co

Transparent LED Screens Market: 2021 Business Size, Increasing Demand Status, Covid-19 Impact on Global Business Efficiencies, Top Companies Outlook with Growth Share till 2026

Phase-locked Dielectric Resonator Oscillators Market Share and Revenue Analysis 2021 | Covid-19 Impact on Global Industry Players, Growth Opportunities by Regions, Research by Size Forecast to 2026

Global Flow Cytometry Market Share Analysis 2021: Future Growth Insights, Emerging Technologies, Trends by Regions, Industry Key Players, Supply and Demand Scenario Forecast till 2027

Lactase Enzyme Market Size Analysis by Top Countries 2021: with Covid-19 Impact on Global Industry Revenue, Future Growth Rate, Demand Trends and Forecast Research till 2025 – Industry Research.co

Global Epoxy Phenol Novolac Market Report Share and Business Size 2021: Top Trends by Manufacturers, Segmentation, Emerging Technology, Industry Growth with Opportunity and Challenges Forecast to 2025

Foodservice Market in US Market Share with Trends Analysis 2021 | Global Industry Demand, Revenue, Future Opportunity and Challenges and Global Size Forecast to 2025 Report by Industry Research.co

Juice Product Market 2020 | by Growing Factors, Size, Global Opportunities by Leading Players, Top Countries Data, Demand Status, Regional Overview by CAGR Value, and Share Analysis till 2026

Vital Sign Monitoring Market 2020 by Top Countries Data with Share Analysis, Global Growth Trends, Market Size by Top Players, Geographical Segmentation Forecast to 2024

Drum Liner Market Share and Size Analysis 2020 – Global Industry Segments by Regions, Types and Applications, Future Demand Status, Growth Dynamics with COVID-19 Impact till 2026