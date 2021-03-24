Spirulina Extract Market Size Analysis, Gross Margin, Development Trends and Business Statistics with Top Key Players Outlook till 2021-2024

“Spirulina Extract Market” report helps to gain a deeper insight of the market overall landscape with qualitative and quantitative aspects of various industry factors like growth, size and share. The report consists of an extensive primary research associated with rapidly changing dynamics and current scenario of Spirulina Extract industry with latest developments. Spirulina Extract market also shows information of Product awareness, adept workforce, technological advancements, raw material affluence, favorable environment.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14275447

Scope of the Report:

Spirulina is rich in chlorophyll, phycocyanin, and beta-carotene and is often used as a source of natural color. Edible color Linablue, used in ice creams and confectionaries, is mainly produced from spirulina. The Global Spirulina Market is segmented by application such as nutraceuticals, food, cosmetics, agriculture, feed, and others. Moreover, the study provides an analysis of the spirulina market in the emerging and established markets across the world, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa.

Major Key Players:

Sensient Technologies Corporation

DDW the Color House

DIC CorporationEarthrise Nutritionals

Chr. Hansen A/S

Naturex SA

Royal DSM

Dohler Group

C.B.N. Spirulina Canada Co.

Ltd

BASF Market Overview:

Global Spirulina Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.97%, during the forecast period of 2019 –2024.

– The growing demand for natural and clean label colors has recreated a demand for spirulina extracts. Stringent regulations and a ban on synthetic food additives by the European and the United State governments have opened the gates for the demand for natural additives.