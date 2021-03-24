United States Hair Care Market Trends & Industry Forecast Report 2021-2024 | Top Leaders, Competitive Landscape, Size Attractiveness Analysis, and Future Scope Analysis

“United States Hair Care Market” report helps to gain a deeper insight of the market overall landscape with qualitative and quantitative aspects of various industry factors like growth, size and share. The report consists of an extensive primary research associated with rapidly changing dynamics and current scenario of United States Hair Care industry with latest developments. United States Hair Care market also shows information of Product awareness, adept workforce, technological advancements, raw material affluence, favorable environment.

Scope of the Report:

United States haircare market is segmented by product type into shampoo, hair colorant, conditioner, hair styling agent, hair oil, and others. The other segment includes perms and relaxants, By distribution channel, the scope includes supermarket/hypermarket, specialty stores, convenience stores, online retail stores, and others.

Major Key Players:

Procter & Gamble Co.

Unilever PLC

L’Oreal SA

Shiseido Group

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.

Kao Corporation

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Market Overview:

United States Hair Care market is expected to witness a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period (2019 – 2024).

– The United States haircare market has witnessed several changes over the past decade, with the emergence of various hair styling, hair regrowth, and hair colorant products. While the shampoo segment maintains dominance over the market studied, the hair colorant and conditioner segments have witnessed a rapid adoption over the forecast period.

– With a fashion-conscious youth population that is constantly informed about various hair care offerings, such as hair styling and colorant products that express individuality, consumer habits are driving the market studied.