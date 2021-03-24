Visitor Management System Market 2021 Size Technological and Market Developments, Revenue, Tendencies and Forecast to 2025 | Says Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research has published a detailed report on Visitor Management System Market, which has been categorized by market size as well as growth indicators, and further encompasses detailed market analysis on macro trends and region-wise growth in North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa region. The report also includes the challenges that are affecting the growth of the industry and offers strategic evaluation that is required to boost the growth of the market over the period of 2021-2025.

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

The Visitor Management System Market is expected to grow with a significant CAGR during the forecast period, i.e. 2021-2025, on the back of growing internet penetration around the world along with the rising adoption of smartphone. The statistics by the GSMA Intelligence stated that the total unique mobile subscribers as on May 2020 around the world was 5.24 billion.

Global Visitor Management System Market by System (Check-in & Check-out, Appointments, Security, Contractor Management, and Notifications), Industry (Critical Infrastructure, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail, Government, Manufacturing, and Others), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East Africa, and Latin America) – Forecast up to 2025

This market research report includes a detailed segmentation of the global visitor management system market by system (check-in & check-out, appointments, security, contractor management, and notifications), industry (critical infrastructure, BFSI, IT & telecom, retail, government, manufacturing, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East Africa, and Latin America). The market research report identifies iLobby, SwipedOn, Envoy, Proxyclick, Sine, Cogent Innovations, Traction Guest, Lobbipad, EasyLobby, and WhosOnLocation as the leading players in the global visitor management system market.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report-: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10085981

Overview of the Visitor Management System Market

Infoholic’s market research report predicts that the global visitor management system market will grow at a CAGR of more than 15% during the forecast period 2019–2025. The market trends for visitor management systems are primarily driven by the increasing demand from organizations to inspect and detect intruders in facilities. An integrated approach to screen and monitor visitors is driving the growth of the market. Industries and countries that are prone to security threats are expected to focus more on visitor management systems. The admin team is responsible for properly planning their activities when a visitor arrives at the facility.

Mobile notifications and alert systems help companies to optimize their revenue generation and enhance the customer experience. Globally, organizations are adopting various technologies to streamline the activities to ease out visitor monitoring.

According to our visitor management system market analysis, Europe accounts for the largest market share in 2019. With the presence of the high number of technology innovators and market disruptors in North America, the adoption of these platforms is expected to rapidly increase in the US and Canada. Several enterprises in this region are focusing on enhancing entire facilities with better security and visitor management. Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow substantially due to the market potential in China, India, & Australia and investments in IoT, mobility, & RFID. The visitor management system market is growing with an increase in investments from governments in smart infrastructure and construction.

The Europe region is anticipated to grow at a high CAGR owing to the presence of many large & emerging enterprises in utilities and telecom equipment providers in Germany, UK, and France. The visitor management platform creates visibility and control for enterprises to plan guest, interviews, and maintenance works. The key components in the market would be various technology influx in bringing mobility and a centralized control system for visitors. The significant adoption of the visitor management system is witnessed in commercial and public buildings. Few of the societies are adopting the visitor management system, looking into the increasing need to monitor contractors and technicians in the housing societies. One of the most important features that a visitor management system provides is automation in processes, which were previously done by manual writings.

Visitor Management System Competitive Analysis and Key Vendors

The report covers and analyzes the visitor management system market. The system mainly consists of emerging players focusing on digital technologies, including IoT, RFID, and analytics. The key players in the market are adopting various organic growth strategies, i.e., new product launches and expansion strategies, to be in a strong position with distinguished products. The software modules help in pre-registration and agile & easy way to connect to guests or visitors for meetings. It also helps in keeping a database to check their previous visits, entry or exit, to the building or premises.

Some of the Key Vendors in the Visitor Management System Market:

• iLobby

• SwipedOn

• Envoy

• Proxyclick

• Sine

• Cogent Innovations

• Lobbipad

• TractionGuest

• WhosOnLocation

These companies are striving in the market sphere by leveraging smart and intelligent technologies that help visitor tracking in facilities. Most of the vendors are offering cloud-based visitor management software with web and mobile applications.

There are few other vendors that have been studied based on the portfolio, geographical presence, marketing & distribution channels, revenue generation, and significant investments in R&D for analysis of the entire ecosystem.

Visitor Management System Segmentation By System

• Check-in & Check-out

• Appointments

• Security

• Contractor Management

• Notifications

The notifications segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period 2019–2025.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report-: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10085981

Visitor Management System Segmentation By Industry

• Critical Infrastructure

• BFSI

• IT & Telecom

• Retail

• Government

• Manufacturing

• Others

The IT & telecom segment is estimated to hold the largest market share in 2019, and this trend is likely to continue during the forecast period 2019–2025.

Benefits

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the visitor management system market. The visitor management combines various technologies of automation, mobility, cloud, analytics, and visitor tracking capabilities with mobile apps to offer multiple innovative, intelligent features in enterprise visitor management. By analyzing and categorizing visitors, the vendors are expected to grow multi-folds during the forecast period. The adoption of digital technologies suffices security and identity management, along with smooth visitor co-ordination for managing visitors. The report discusses the market size in terms of system, industry, and region. Furthermore, the report provides details about the major challenges impacting the market growth.

About Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research provides market research reports to different individuals, industries, associations and organizations with an aim of helping them to take prominent decisions. Our research library comprises of more than 10,000 research reports provided by more than 15 market research publishers across different industries. Our collection of market research solutions covers both macro level as well as micro level categories with relevant and suitable market research titles. As a global market research reselling firm, Kenneth Research provides significant analysis on various markets with pure business intelligence and consulting services on different industries across the globe. In addition to that, our internal research team always keep a track on the international and domestic market for any economic changes impacting the products’ demand, growth and opportunities for new and existing players.

Contact Us

(Kenneth Research)

1412 Broadway,

21st Floor Suite MA111,

New York, NY 10018

[Phone: +1 313 462 0609]

<<<<<<New Related Report>>>>>>

Global Machine Learning as a Service Market

Global Smart Mobility Market

Indian Mobile Value-Added Services (MVAS) Market

Smart Cities Market