Medical Device Connectivity Market Is Projected To Grow Vibrantly In The Upcoming Years 2021-2025 (Impact of COVID-19)

Global Medical Device Connectivity market was valued at USD 443.91 Million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 3260.06Million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 24.8% from 2016 to 2025.

Medical device connectivity is the establishment and maintenance of a connection through which data is transferred between a medical device, such as a patient monitor, and an information system. The term is used interchangeably with biomedical device connectivity or biomedical device integration.

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Increase usage of EHR

1.2 More focus on Patient care quality

1.3 Healthcare IT facilities usage increment

1.4 Drives enforcing hospital Information systems to collide with Medical Devices

1.5 Benefits of Big Data analytics

1.6 Cost cutting in Healthcare expenses

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Lack of IT professionals

2.2 Reluctance in Medical professionals

2.3 Data privacy concerns

Market Segmentation:

Medical Device Connectivity market is segmented on the basis of:

1. ByTechnology:

1.1 Wired Technologies

1.2 Hybrid Technologies

1.3 Wireless Technologies

2. By Product:

2.1 Medical Devices Connectivity solutions

2.1.1 Medical Device Integration

2.1.2 Interface Devices

2.1.3 Telemetry Systems

2.2 Medical Devices connectivity Series

2.2.1 Support and maintenance

2.2.2 Implementation and services

2.2.3 Training services

3. By End User:

3.1 Hospitals and Clinics

3.2 Home Healthcare

3.3 Imaging and Diagnostic centers

4. By Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

5.5Rest of the World

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. GE Healthcare

2. Qualcomm Inc.

3. Cerner Corporation

4. Nanthealth, Inc.

5. Koninklijke Philips N.V.

6. Medtronic PLC

7. Cisco Systems, Inc.

8. Infosys Limited

9. Digi International Inc.

10. Lantronix, Inc.

11. Bernoulli Enterprise, Inc

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

