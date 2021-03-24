Home Healthcare Market in India 2021 Business Opportunities by Leading Players, Incremental Revenue Growth and Trends Outlook to 2025 • Medwell Ventures Private Limited • Portea Medical Private Limited • Practo Technologies Private Limited • Lybrate India Private Limited

Home healthcare refers to the supportive and cost-effective medical assistance received at home for any kind of illness or injury. The home healthcare market in India mainly offers at-home health testing facilities, home diagnostic remedies, at-home doctor consultations and home healthcare services.

Market insights:

The home healthcare sector in India accounted for approximately 3.6% of India’s overall healthcare industry earning in 2019. The home healthcare market in India was valued at INR 295.70 Bn in 2019. It is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of ~18.91% during the 2020-2025 period, to reach a value of INR 1,117.29 Bn by 2025. Rise in aging population and increased prevalence of chronic ailments like hypertension, diabetes, arthritis, cancer and cardiovascular diseases are propelling the growth of the market in India. Inadequate doctor-patient ratio in the country and cost-effective nature of home healthcare services are some of the other important factors driving the market. However, the lack of adequate insurance coverage for the treatments to be conducted at home, is impeding its growth.

Companies covered

• Apollo Home Healthcare Limited

• CallHealth Services Private Limited

• Care24

• Critical Care Unified Private Limited

• Guardian Angel Homecare Private Limited

• Healthcare At Home Private Limited

• India Home Health Care Private Limited

• Life Circle Health Services Private Limited

• Medwell Ventures Private Limited

• Portea Medical Private Limited

• Practo Technologies Private Limited

• Lybrate India Private Limited

Segment Insights:

The home healthcare market is broadly segmented into home healthcare services, home healthcare devices and home healthcare solutions. As of 2019, the home healthcare market was dominated by the home healthcare service segment, which accounted for ~54.40% of the total market revenue. By 2025, the market share of the home healthcare services segment is expected to decline by ~14.40% to hold round 40% of the overall home healthcare market revenue.

During the 2020-2025 period, the home healthcare solutions segment is anticipated to become the fastest growing segment of the market as a result of social distancing and self-isolation norms imposed to curb the spread of COVID-19. By 2025, the home healthcare devices and home healthcare solution segments are expected to hold ~15.70% and ~44.30% shares, respectively, in terms of market revenue.

COVID-19 impact analysis:

The outbreak of the Coronavirus disease, followed by a long-term global lockdown has had a severe impact on the overall home healthcare market in India. The telehealth solutions, health screening and monitoring devices, and home nursing services segments are likely to witness a significant growth amid the worldwide crisis. Perpetuation of social distancing norms, exhaustion of outdoor medical capacities, and initiatives undertaken by the Indian government to encourage at-home treatments and telehealth solutions are likely to accelerate market growth. Other home healthcare segments anticipated to be positively influenced during this period include health diagnostic devices, at-home therapeutic services and other medical supplies.

Home Healthcare Market in India Market: Regional Analysis Includes:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

(Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia) Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

(Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.) North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

(the United States, Mexico, and Canada.) South America (Brazil etc.)

(Brazil etc.) The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

Major Points Covered in TOC:

Overview: Along with a broad overview of the global Home Healthcare Market in India Market, this section gives an overview of the report to give an idea about the nature and contents of the research study.

Along with a broad overview of the global Home Healthcare Market in India Market, this section gives an overview of the report to give an idea about the nature and contents of the research study. Analysis on Strategies of Leading Players: Market players can use this analysis to gain competitive advantage over their competitors in the Home Healthcare Market in India Market.

Market players can use this analysis to gain competitive advantage over their competitors in the Home Healthcare Market in India Market. Study on Key Market Trends: This section of the report offers deeper analysis of latest and future trends of the market.

This section of the report offers deeper analysis of latest and future trends of the market. Market Forecasts: Buyers of the report will have access to accurate and validated estimates of the total market size in terms of value and volume. The report also provides consumption, production, sales, and other forecasts for the Home Healthcare Market in India Market.

Buyers of the report will have access to accurate and validated estimates of the total market size in terms of value and volume. The report also provides consumption, production, sales, and other forecasts for the Home Healthcare Market in India Market. Regional Growth Analysis: All major regions and countries have been covered Home Healthcare Market in India Market report. The regional analysis will help market players to tap into unexplored regional markets, prepare specific strategies for target regions, and compare the growth of all regional markets.

All major regions and countries have been covered Home Healthcare Market in India Market report. The regional analysis will help market players to tap into unexplored regional markets, prepare specific strategies for target regions, and compare the growth of all regional markets. Segment Analysis: The report provides accurate and reliable forecasts of the market share of important segments of the Home Healthcare Market in India Market. Market participants can use this analysis to make strategic investments in key growth pockets of the Home Healthcare Market in India Market.

Key Questions Answered in the Report Include:

What will the market size and the growth rate be in 2025?

What are the key factors driving the global Home Healthcare Market in India Market?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the global Home Healthcare Market in India Market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in the global Home Healthcare Market in India Market?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Home Healthcare Market in India Market?

Trending factors influencing the market shares of the Americas, APAC, Europe, and MEA .

. What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the global Home Healthcare Market in India Market?

{A free report data (as a form of Excel Datasheet) will also be provided upon request along with a new purchase.

Contact Us:

Web:www.qurateresearch.com

E-mail:[email protected]

Ph: US – +13393375221

Follow Us @

LinkedIn

Twitter

Note: In order to provide more accurate market forecast, all our reports will be updated before delivery by considering the impact of COVID-19.