Electric Bikes Market in India 2021 Business Opportunities by Leading Players, Incremental Revenue Growth and Trends Outlook to 2025 • Electrotherm (India) Limited • Ampere Vehicles Private Limited • Ather Energy Private Limited • Avon Cycles Limited

The electric bikes market in India is estimated to reach a value of INR 17.43 Bn by FY 2024, from INR 2.92 Bn in FY 2019, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of ~42.95% during the FY 2020-FY 2024 period. Electric bikes have already set a prominent footprint in the states of Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra. With further development in charging infrastructures, the adoption of electric bikes is likely to increase in other parts of the country as well.

Market Insight

Electric two wheelers are poised to be the game-changer for the two-wheeler industry. Although electric bikes comprised a minimal share (~0.6%) of the total two-wheeler sales in India in FY 2019, its sales with respect to the previous year have increased by about 129%. This growth can be attributed to the government’s initiatives towards the electrification of bikes. Other factors that have influenced the adoption of electric bikes are rising concern over air pollution and the lower ownership and maintenance costs of electric bikes. The cost of running electric bikes is about INR 10 for 70 Km, whereas the same distance can be covered by a conventional counterpart at a minimum cost of INR 102.

Companies Covered

• Electrotherm (India) Limited

• Ampere Vehicles Private Limited

• Ather Energy Private Limited

• Avon Cycles Limited

• Hero Electric Vehicles Private Limited

• Lohia Auto Private Limited

• NDS Eco Motors Private Limited

• Okinawa Autotech Private Limited

• Tork Motors Private Limited

• Tunwal E-Bike India Private Limited

Government Initiatives

In February 2018, the government’s policy think tank, Niti Aayog proposed and mandated the electrification of all two wheelers with a displacement capacity of below 150 cc by March 2025. With the policy mandate, the automobile industry is likely to experience a rapid transition towards electric mobility. Such initiatives were taken to curb pollution and reduce the country’s import bills by INR ~1200 Bn by 2025. The Department of Heavy Industry in association with Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers implemented the schemes of FAME and FAME II. Under FAME and FAME II, the government outlaid a budget of INR 107.95 Bn, directed towards the faster growth of electric vehicles.

Competition Analysis

The industry is dominated by new entrants in the market, such as Electrotherm (India) Limited, Hero Electric Vehicles Private Limited, Ampere Vehicles Private Limited and NDS Eco Motors Private Limited. Other market participants include Ather Energy Private Limited, Avon Cycles Limited, Lohia Auto Private Limited, Okinawa Autotech Private Limited, Tork Motors Private Limited and Tunwal E-Bike India Private Limited. The market is currently being dominated by niche players as they have already set up their operations with modern infrastructure, advanced technologies and in-house charging facilities.

On the other hand, the well-established manufacturers of conventional two wheelers are yet to expand their footprint in this market. The entry of these established players is anticipated to create fierce competition within the market.

Electric Bikes Market in India Market: Regional Analysis Includes:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

(Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia) Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

(Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.) North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

(the United States, Mexico, and Canada.) South America (Brazil etc.)

(Brazil etc.) The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

Major Points Covered in TOC:

Overview: Along with a broad overview of the global Electric Bikes Market in India Market, this section gives an overview of the report to give an idea about the nature and contents of the research study.

Along with a broad overview of the global Electric Bikes Market in India Market, this section gives an overview of the report to give an idea about the nature and contents of the research study. Analysis on Strategies of Leading Players: Market players can use this analysis to gain competitive advantage over their competitors in the Electric Bikes Market in India Market.

Market players can use this analysis to gain competitive advantage over their competitors in the Electric Bikes Market in India Market. Study on Key Market Trends: This section of the report offers deeper analysis of latest and future trends of the market.

This section of the report offers deeper analysis of latest and future trends of the market. Market Forecasts: Buyers of the report will have access to accurate and validated estimates of the total market size in terms of value and volume. The report also provides consumption, production, sales, and other forecasts for the Electric Bikes Market in India Market.

Buyers of the report will have access to accurate and validated estimates of the total market size in terms of value and volume. The report also provides consumption, production, sales, and other forecasts for the Electric Bikes Market in India Market. Regional Growth Analysis: All major regions and countries have been covered Electric Bikes Market in India Market report. The regional analysis will help market players to tap into unexplored regional markets, prepare specific strategies for target regions, and compare the growth of all regional markets.

All major regions and countries have been covered Electric Bikes Market in India Market report. The regional analysis will help market players to tap into unexplored regional markets, prepare specific strategies for target regions, and compare the growth of all regional markets. Segment Analysis: The report provides accurate and reliable forecasts of the market share of important segments of the Electric Bikes Market in India Market. Market participants can use this analysis to make strategic investments in key growth pockets of the Electric Bikes Market in India Market.

Key Questions Answered in the Report Include:

What will the market size and the growth rate be in 2025?

What are the key factors driving the global Electric Bikes Market in India Market?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the global Electric Bikes Market in India Market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in the global Electric Bikes Market in India Market?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Electric Bikes Market in India Market?

Trending factors influencing the market shares of the Americas, APAC, Europe, and MEA .

. What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the global Electric Bikes Market in India Market?

{A free report data (as a form of Excel Datasheet) will also be provided upon request along with a new purchase.

Contact Us:

Web:www.qurateresearch.com

E-mail:[email protected]

Ph: US – +13393375221

Follow Us @

LinkedIn

Twitter

Note: In order to provide more accurate market forecast, all our reports will be updated before delivery by considering the impact of COVID-19