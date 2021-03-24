BPaaS Market 2021 by Manufacturing Size, Share, Opportunities, Industry Expansion Strategies and Global Analysis by Forecast to 2025 | Says Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research has published a detailed report on BPaaS Market, which has been categorized by market size as well as growth indicators, and further encompasses detailed market analysis on macro trends and region-wise growth in North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa region. The report also includes the challenges that are affecting the growth of the industry and offers strategic evaluation that is required to boost the growth of the market over the period of 2021-2025.

The BPaaS Market is expected to grow with a significant CAGR during the forecast period, i.e. 2021-2025, on the back of growing internet penetration around the world along with the rising adoption of smartphone. The statistics by the GSMA Intelligence stated that the total unique mobile subscribers as on May 2020 around the world was 5.24 billion.

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Global BPaaS Market By Organization Size (Small and Medium Enterprises and Large Enterprises), By Business Process (Accounting and Finance, Human Resource Management, Sales and Marketing, Customer Service and Support, Operations, Procurement and Supply Chain, and Others), By Application (BFSI, Telecom & IT, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Government, Retail & Ecommerce, and Others) and By Region (North America, Europe, APAC, and RoW) – Global Forecast up to 2025.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report-: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10094809

This market research report includes a detailed segmentation of the global BPaaS market by Organization Size (Small and Medium Enterprises and Large Enterprises), by Business Process (Accounting and Finance, Human Resource Management, Sales and Marketing, Customer Service and Support, Operations, Procurement and Supply Chain, and Others), by Application (BFSI, Telecom & IT, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Government, Retail & Ecommerce, and Others) and by Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, and RoW). The market research report identifies Accenture, IBM, Capgemini, Cognizant Technology Solutions, EXL, Fujitsu, Genpact, HCL, Tata Consultancy Services, Wipro, Tech Mahindra, Oracle, and SAP SE are the major vendors operating in the global BPaaS market.

Overview of the Global BPaaS Market

According to Kenneth Research, the global BPaaS market will grow at a rate of over 11% during the forecast period 2019–2025. The market for BPaaS is predominantly driven by the growing need to comply with regulations and the focus on cost-effective processes across the end-users. Implementation of BPaaS provides increased mobility resulting in enhancing business growth and expansion. However, the lack of well-developed IT infrastructure in emerging countries such as Philippines and Bangladesh is expected to hamper the market growth.

The BPaaS market will witness substantial growth owing to the growing demand for efficient, agile, and cost-effective services across the enterprises. Additionally, the BPaaS solutions provide security of data and ease in the data recovery process, which is expected to drive the growth of the global BPaaS market during the forecast period 2019–2025. Increasing adoption of BPaaS in the banking and finance sector, owing to growing security concerns is also expected to boost the market growth in the coming years. However, a lack of understanding of cloud and integration of BPaaS solutions within the existing infrastructure is creating a challenging environment for global BPaaS market due to significant third-party dependence. Hence the adoption of suitable business process service plan and its deployment plays a vital role in the work scenario.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report-: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10094809

According to the BPaaS market analysis, North America accounted for the largest share of the global BPaaS market in 2018. With the presence of the highest number of technology innovators and increasing adoption of BPaaS in this region it is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth rate due to the growing implementation of BPaaS to reduce capital expenditure and improve operational efficiency.

BPaaS Market: Competitive Analysis and Key Vendors

The report covers and analyzes the global BPaaS market. Major vendors across different verticals are increasingly developing products and investments in this market and as a result, the BPaaS market is expected to grow at a decent pace in the coming years. The key players in the BPaaS market are adopting various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, collaborations & partnerships, joint ventures, and few other strategies to gain the competitive advantage in the market.

Few of the Key Vendors in the BPaaS Market:

• Accenture

• IBM

• Capgemini

• Cognizant Technology Solutions

• Fujitsu

• Genpact

• HCL

• Tata Consultancy Services

• Wipro

• Tech Mahindra

• Oracle Corporation

These companies are providing various services and products related to the BPaaS systems. There are numerous other vendors that have been studied based on the portfolio, geographical presence, marketing & distribution channels, revenue generation, and significant investments in R&D for analysis of the entire ecosystem.

BPaaS Market Segmentation By Organization Size

• Small and Medium Enterprises

• Large Enterprises

On the basis of organization size, the BPaaS market is segmented to small and medium enterprises and large enterprises. The small and medium enterprises segment is expected to have a significant growth rate during the forecast period 2019–2025.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report-: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10094809

BPaaS Market Segmentation By Business Process

• Accounting and Finance

• Sales and Marketing

• Human Resource Management

• Procurement and Supply Chain

• Customer Service and Support

• Operations

• Others

Based on the business process, the market is segmented into Accounting and Finance, Sales and Marketing, Human Resource Management, Procurement, and Supply Chain, Customer Service and Support, Operations, and Others. The others segment includes OMaaS and Managed Marketing Service. Accounting and Finance and Sales and Marketing processes will contribute significantly during the forecast period.

BPaaS Market Segmentation By Application

• BFSI

• Telecom & IT

• Healthcare

• Manufacturing

• Government

• Retail & Ecommerce

• Others

Based on application, the market is segmented into BFSI, Telecom & IT, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Government, Retail & Ecommerce, and Others. BFSI and Telecom & IT are the major contributors in the global BPaaS market.

BPaaS Market Research Benefits

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the BPaaS market. Factors such as increasing focus on cost-effective processes and increased mobility are positively impacting the demand for BPaaS globally. During the forecast period, BFSI is expected to contribute significantly owing to the rising adoption of cloud solutions and increasing focus on accounting and finance for enhancing abilities and efficiently managing expenses associated with processes.

The small and medium enterprises (SMEs) are expected to gain a competitive edge in the coming years as they are leveraging reduced costs of operations and dropping the total cost of ownership which is likely to impact the revenue generated by the small and medium enterprises segment during the forecast period.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Synopsis of Key Findings

2 Industry Outlook

2.1 Overview

2.2 Key Industry Trends

3 Market Snapshot

3.1 Total Addressable Market

3.2 Segmented Addressable Market

3.2.1 PEST Analysis

3.2.2 Porter’s Five Force Analysis

3.3 Related Markets

4 Market Characteristics

4.1 Market Evolution

4.1.1 Ecosystem

4.2 Market Trends and Impact

4.3 Value Chain Analysis

4.4 Market Segmentation

4.5 Market Dynamics

4.5.1 Market Drivers

4.5.2 Market Restraints

4.5.3 Market Opportunities

4.5.4 DRO Impact Analysis

5 BPaaS Market By Organization Size– Market Size and Analysis

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 Small and Medium Enterprises

5.1.2 Large Enterprises

6 BPaaS Market By Business Process – Market Size and Analysis

6.1.1 Accounting and Finance

6.1.2 Sales and Marketing

6.1.3 Human Resource Management

6.1.4 Procurement and Supply Chain

Download Sample of This Strategic Report-: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10094809

About Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research provides market research reports to different individuals, industries, associations and organizations with an aim of helping them to take prominent decisions. Our research library comprises of more than 10,000 research reports provided by more than 15 market research publishers across different industries. Our collection of market research solutions covers both macro level as well as micro level categories with relevant and suitable market research titles. As a global market research reselling firm, Kenneth Research provides significant analysis on various markets with pure business intelligence and consulting services on different industries across the globe. In addition to that, our internal research team always keep a track on the international and domestic market for any economic changes impacting the products’ demand, growth and opportunities for new and existing players.

Contact Us

[Kenneth Research]

[Phone: +1 313 462 0609]

Email: [email protected]

<<<<<<New Related Report>>>>>>

India Inventory Management Software Market

Intelligent Apps Market

Field Service Management Market

Intelligence Virtual Assistant Market