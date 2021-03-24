Business-Process-as-a-Service Market 2021: Global Industry Growth, Share, Segment Analysis, Current Trends and Industry Overview Report Forecast to 2024

“Business-Process-as-a-Service Market” report helps to gain a deeper insight of the market overall landscape with qualitative and quantitative aspects of various industry factors like growth, size and share. The report consists of an extensive primary research associated with rapidly changing dynamics and current scenario of Business-Process-as-a-Service industry with latest developments. Business-Process-as-a-Service market also shows information of Product awareness, adept workforce, technological advancements, raw material affluence, favorable environment.

Scope of the Report:

Business-process-as-a-service (BPaaS) is a term defined for a specific type of web-delivered or cloud hosting solutions that benefits an enterprise by assisting with business operations. BPaaS basically means that the business process is being automated through a remote delivery model.

Major Key Players:

Key Market Trends:

Reduction of Operational Costs and Productivity Improvement to Drive the Market

– Business-process-as-a-service (BPaaS) provides executable business processes to the clients over the internet, because of which it is increasingly being adopted by companies across the globe.

– BPaaS presents the opportunity to use cloud software on a pay-per-use model to an enterprise, instead of having to invest in costly hardware and incur maintenance cost, which decreases the overall operational costs significantly when compared to the conventional methods.

– Companies have also deployed BPaaS solution because of its increased mobility, as a company can access the solution from any geographical location.

– This solution provides enterprises with the opportunity to grow and expand at a much faster rate without incurring considerable infrastructural costs while improving the productivity of the enterprise.

– With the rapidly growing market for business process management and also the companies around the globe constantly improving their IT infrastructures, it is expected that these factors will boost the demand for BPaaS market.

North America Occupies the Largest Market Share

– The North American region is expected to occupy the largest market share in the forecast period, as several end-user organizations (both small and large-scale) are skewing towards the usage of technology to optimize business processes.

– Moreover, there is an effort to build a cost-effective infrastructure and also increase the flexibility of the systems to comply with the modern business environment. This coupled with the increased adoption of BPaaS solutions in industries, such as healthcare, telecom, BFSI, transportation and logistics, retail, and utilities, are driving the market growth in the region.

– Small businesses are considered to be the backbone of the US economy, as they have created around two-thirds of new jobs over recent times. Owing to the stronger sales growth, improved profitability, and positive hiring trends, the SMEs are expected to increase during the forecast period, thereby, directly pushing the BPaaS market forward.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

Detailed TOC of Business-Process-as-a-Service Market Report 2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Growing Demand for Cloud Services and Standard Operating Processes

4.3.2 Rising Need for the Reduction of Operational Costs and Improvement of Productivity

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Data Security and Privacy Concerns

4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Process

5.1.1 Human Resource Management

5.1.2 Accounting and Finance

5.1.3 Sales and Marketing

5.1.4 Supply Chain Management

5.1.5 Other Processes

5.2 By Size of Organization

5.2.1 Small and Medium Organizations

5.2.2 Large Organizations

5.3 By End-user Industry

5.3.1 Government and Defense

5.3.2 BFSI

5.3.3 IT and Telecommunication

5.3.4 Healthcare

5.3.5 Retail

5.3.6 Manufacturing

5.3.7 Other End-user Industries

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 United States

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 United Kingdom

5.4.2.2 Germany

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 India

5.4.3.3 Japan

5.4.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Latin America

5.4.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 SAP SE

6.1.2 IBM Corporation

6.1.3 OpenText Corporation

6.1.4 Pegasystems Inc.

6.1.5 Software AG

6.1.6 Tibco Software Inc.

6.1.7 Fujitsu Ltd

6.1.8 Oracle Corporation

6.1.9 Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation

6.1.10 Capgemini SE

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

