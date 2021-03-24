Stored Grain Insecticide Market Size & Share 2021 | Global Growth Segments, Emerging Trends and Business Strategy with Opportunities and Insights of top Players till 2024

“Stored Grain Insecticide Market” report helps to gain a deeper insight of the market overall landscape with qualitative and quantitative aspects of various industry factors like growth, size and share. The report consists of an extensive primary research associated with rapidly changing dynamics and current scenario of Stored Grain Insecticide industry with latest developments. Stored Grain Insecticide market also shows information of Product awareness, adept workforce, technological advancements, raw material affluence, favorable environment.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14275436

Scope of the Report:

All the insecticides, including contact insecticides and fumigant insecticides, used to protect the grains such as rice, maize, wheat, soybean, sorghum, among others, that are stored post-harvest are considered under this study.

Major Key Players:

Bayer CropScience AG

Degesch America

Inc.

Syngenta AG

Corteva AgriScience

Nufarm Ltd.

Douglas Products

Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd.

UPL Limited Market Overview:

The global stored grain insecticide market was valued at USD 225.6 million in 2018, and the market is projected to register a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period (2019-2024). Sustaining market pressure for better prices during the post-harvest stage and increasing focus on the reduction of post-harvest losses are the major factors driving the market growth.