Food Enzymes Market 2021: Global Industry Growth, Share, Segment Analysis, Current Trends and Industry Overview Report Forecast to 2024

“Food Enzymes Market” report helps to gain a deeper insight of the market overall landscape with qualitative and quantitative aspects of various industry factors like growth, size and share. The report consists of an extensive primary research associated with rapidly changing dynamics and current scenario of Food Enzymes industry with latest developments. Food Enzymes market also shows information of Product awareness, adept workforce, technological advancements, raw material affluence, favorable environment.
Scope of the Report:
Global food enzymes market offers a range of enzymes applicable to the bakery, confectionery, dairy and frozen desserts, meat poultry and sea food products, beverages, and other industries. The study also covers the global level analysis of the major regions North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.
Major Key Players:
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
Increase of Food Enzyme usage in Bakery Applications
Bakery products consist of several products like bread, pastries, doughnuts and rolls. Food enzymes act as a catalyst for biochemical reactions which offer quality improvements in bakery products. The bakery is the largest application market for food enzymes. Bakery products are prominent in North America and Western Europe. Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region for bakery foods, with Australia, India and China being the main drivers. In Australia, there is an increase in demand for Food enzymes in bakery applications due to restrictions in the use of chemical additives, especially in the manufacture of bread and other fermented products.
North America Emerges as the Market Leader
North America is the largest market for enzyme applications in food industries. High consumption of meat and meat products in the region is one of the key factors augmenting the food enzymes market. The United States is the market leader of enzyme production and consumption at the regional and global level attributed to increased expenditure in premium quality products and consumer preference for processed foods incorporated with naturally sourced ingredients.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Detailed TOC of Food Enzymes Market Report 2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
3.1 Market Overview
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Drivers
4.2 Market Restraints
4.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Application
5.1.1 Bakery
5.1.2 Confectionery
5.1.3 Dairy and Frozen Desserts
5.1.4 Meat Poultry and Sea Food Products
5.1.5 Beverages
5.1.6 Others
5.2 Geography
5.2.1 North America
5.2.1.1 United States
5.2.1.2 Canada
5.2.1.3 Mexico
5.2.1.4 Rest of North America
5.2.2 Europe
5.2.2.1 Spain
5.2.2.2 United Kingdom
5.2.2.3 Germany
5.2.2.4 France
5.2.2.5 Italy
5.2.2.6 Russia
5.2.2.7 Rest of Europe
5.2.3 Asia Pacific
5.2.3.1 China
5.2.3.2 Japan
5.2.3.3 India
5.2.3.4 Australia
5.2.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.2.4 South America
5.2.4.1 Brazil
5.2.4.2 Argentina
5.2.4.3 Rest of South America
5.2.5 Middle East and Africa
5.2.5.1 South Africa
5.2.5.2 United Arab Emirates
5.2.5.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Most Active Companies
6.2 Most Adopted Strategies
6.3 Market Share Analysis
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 Kerry Inc.
6.4.2 DuPont
6.4.3 Koninklijke DSM N.V.
6.4.4 Chr. Hansen Holding A/S
6.4.5 Jiangsu Boli Bioproducts Co., Ltd.
6.4.6 ENMEX
6.4.7 ABF Ingredients
6.4.8 Novozymes
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
