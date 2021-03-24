Food Gelatin Market Trends & Industry Forecast Report 2021-2024 | Top Leaders, Competitive Landscape, Size Attractiveness Analysis, and Future Scope Analysis

“Food Gelatin Market” report helps to gain a deeper insight of the market overall landscape with qualitative and quantitative aspects of various industry factors like growth, size and share. The report consists of an extensive primary research associated with rapidly changing dynamics and current scenario of Food Gelatin industry with latest developments. Food Gelatin market also shows information of Product awareness, adept workforce, technological advancements, raw material affluence, favorable environment.

Scope of the Report:

Global Food Gelatin market is segmented into source, type, and application. On the basis of source, it is segmented into Plant and animal-derived food-grade gelatin. Various animal sources are fish, bovine hide, and pigskin. Gelatin, based on type, is classified into type A and B, where type A food gelatin is used in confectionary, and type B in dairy products. The type A gelatin is used as food grade gelatin. There is a growing demand for gelatin in sports drinks, owing to its high protein and low-fat content. The food gelatin application is categorized into bakery & confectionery, soups & sauces, meat & fish, dairy & dessert, beverages, and others. Moreover, the study provides an analysis of the food gelatin market in the emerging and established markets across the world, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa.

Major Key Players:

GELITA USA Inc.

DONGBAO

Sterling

Eversource Gelatin

Foodchem International Corporation

PB Gelatins

Luohe Wulong Gelatin Co.

Ltd.

Nitta

Gelnex

Italgelatine (S.P.A)

Qinghai Gelatin Co.

Ltd

Lapi Gelatine Spa

Trobas Gelatine

QUNLI

Rousselot

Weishardt Group Market Overview:

Global Food Gelatin Market is expected to register a CAGR of 7.14% during the forecast period, 2019- 2024.

– Gelatin is a natural protein that is derived from the partial hydrolysis of collagen, which exists in the skin and bones of animals. The most common types of gelatin are manufactured from porcine skin, bovine bone and bovine hide. Gelatin has unique characteristics that make it especially useful as a gelling agent, binder, emulsifier, or thickener.