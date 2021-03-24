Cloud Security Market 2021: Global Industry Growth, Share, Segment Analysis, Current Trends and Industry Overview Report Forecast to 2024

“Cloud Security Market” report helps to gain a deeper insight of the market overall landscape with qualitative and quantitative aspects of various industry factors like growth, size and share. The report consists of an extensive primary research associated with rapidly changing dynamics and current scenario of Cloud Security industry with latest developments. Cloud Security market also shows information of Product awareness, adept workforce, technological advancements, raw material affluence, favorable environment.
Scope of the Report:
Retailers want to enable a seamless customer experience and ensure staying away from the security breach headlines, hence, they are adopting cloud applications to balance efficiency and security. It helps them to maximize shareholder value, streamline their business operations, and effectively address customer expectations.
- Cloud Security Market size & share analysis
- Top market players along with sales, revenue, and business strategies analysis
- Cloud Security Market growth drivers and restraints
- Market opportunities & challenges
- Research methodology and impact of Covid-19 on Industry
Key Market Trends:
Intrusion Detection and Prevention to Register a Significant Growth
– An Intrusion Detection and Prevention Software (IDPS) monitors network traffic for signs of a possible attack. When it detects potentially dangerous activity, it takes action to stop the attack. Often this takes the form of dropping malicious packets, blocking network traffic or resetting connections. The IDPS also usually sends an alert to security administrators about the potential malicious activity.
– The two main contributors to the successful deployment and operation of an IDS or IPS are the deployed signatures and the network traffic that flows through it.
– According to Insider Threat 2018 report, most insider exploits are detected through IDPS. This indicates the popularity of IDPS and why majority of the vendors are offering this service.
Asia-Pacific to Witness the Highest Growth
– Asia is a major player in the changing retail landscape due to rise in e-commerce startups. China leads the e-commerce market with Alibaba recently opening a pop-up store in Australia and reflecting the ‘phygital’ trend towards digitally-enhanced offline experiences.
– Offline retail is also gaining popularity. According to the International Labour Organization (ILO), it employs an aggregate of 44.6 million workers, which represents 16 percent of the region’s total employment.
– Kroger and Microsoft announced a collaboration in January 2019 to redefine the customer experience using Kroger Technology products powered by Microsoft Azure, the retailer’s preferred cloud platform for Retail as a Service (RaaS).
– To retain the data authenticity generated by retail industry (for instance, customer shopping data for personalization), move towards cloud and hence its security is of utmost importance.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Detailed TOC of Cloud Security Market Report 2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Growing Threats of Cyber Attacks are Augmenting Market Growth
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Migration of Retail Processes from On-Premise to Cloud is a Major Challenge
4.5 Value Chain Analysis
4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Solution
5.1.1 Identity and Access Management
5.1.2 Data Loss Prevention
5.1.3 Intrusion Detection and Prevention
5.1.4 Security Information and Event Management
5.1.5 Encryption
5.2 By Security
5.2.1 Application Security
5.2.2 Database Security
5.2.3 Endpoint Security
5.2.4 Network Security
5.2.5 Web & Email Security
5.3 By Deployment Mode
5.3.1 Private
5.3.2 Hybrid
5.3.3 Public
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 North America
5.4.2 Europe
5.4.3 Asia-Pacific
5.4.4 Latin America
5.4.5 Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Trend Micro, Inc.
6.1.2 Imperva, Inc.
6.1.3 Symantec Corporation
6.1.4 IBM Corporation
6.1.5 Cisco Systems, Inc.
6.1.6 Fortinet, Inc.
6.1.7 Sophos, PLC
6.1.8 Mcafee LLC
6.1.9 Qualys, Inc.
6.1.10 CA Technologies
6.1.11 Check Point Software Technologies Ltd
6.1.12 Computer Science Corporation (CSC)
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
