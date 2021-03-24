Cloud Security Market 2021: Global Industry Growth, Share, Segment Analysis, Current Trends and Industry Overview Report Forecast to 2024

“Cloud Security Market” report helps to gain a deeper insight of the market overall landscape with qualitative and quantitative aspects of various industry factors like growth, size and share. The report consists of an extensive primary research associated with rapidly changing dynamics and current scenario of Cloud Security industry with latest developments. Cloud Security market also shows information of Product awareness, adept workforce, technological advancements, raw material affluence, favorable environment.

Scope of the Report:

Retailers want to enable a seamless customer experience and ensure staying away from the security breach headlines, hence, they are adopting cloud applications to balance efficiency and security. It helps them to maximize shareholder value, streamline their business operations, and effectively address customer expectations.

Major Key Players:

Trend Micro

Inc.

Imperva

Inc.

Symantec Corporation

IBM Corporation

Cisco Systems

Inc.

Fortinet

Inc.

Sophos

PLC

Mcafee LLC

Qualys

Inc.

CA Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd

Computer Science Corporation (CSC) Market Overview:

The cloud security market in retail is expected to register a CAGR of 27.8% over the forecast period 2019-2024. According to the 2018 Cost of a Data Breach Study by Ponemon Institute, the average cost of a data breach is USD 3.86 million, which is a 6.4% increase on the 2017 cost of USD 3.62 million. To counter the same, investment in cloud security solutions in retail is increasing.

– Growing threats of cyber attacks are augmenting market growth. According to latest report by Thales eSecurity, half of U.S. retailers were breached in the past year, well above the 27% global average for retailers. Most of the login attempts made on online retailers’ websites are hackers using stolen data.