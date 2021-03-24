Logistics Automation Market Trends & Industry Forecast Report 2021-2024 | Top Leaders, Competitive Landscape, Size Attractiveness Analysis, and Future Scope Analysis

“Logistics Automation Market” report helps to gain a deeper insight of the market overall landscape with qualitative and quantitative aspects of various industry factors like growth, size and share. The report consists of an extensive primary research associated with rapidly changing dynamics and current scenario of Logistics Automation industry with latest developments. Logistics Automation market also shows information of Product awareness, adept workforce, technological advancements, raw material affluence, favorable environment.

Scope of the Report:

Logistics automation is the application of computer software and/or automated machinery to improve the efficiency of logistics operations. Typically this refers to operations within a warehouse or distribution center, with broader tasks undertaken by supply chain management systems and enterprise resource planning systems.

Major Key Players:

Our Research Report Includes:

Logistics Automation Market size & share analysis

Top market players along with sales, revenue, and business strategies analysis

Logistics Automation Market growth drivers and restraints

Market opportunities & challenges

Research methodology and impact of Covid-19 on Industry

Key Market Trends:

Warehouse Management to Occupy Major Share

– Warehouse operations contribute to a majority of resource consumption. As companies are demanding new solutions to improve the efficiency of warehouses, to reduce cost and increasing awareness among the businesses around the world, the deployment of warehouse robots is set to increase.

– For instance, Alibaba, world’s largest retailer, has upgraded to robotic labor in one of its warehouse which has resulted in drastically reducing the labor workforce by 70% creating an opportunity for a highly skilled workforce.

– Mobile robots are witnessing high growth in small and medium warehouses with smaller pallet sizes, while industrial applications in large warehouses dedicated to foods and beverages demand articulated and palletizing robots.

– According to a survey from the Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies, 94% of food packaging operations are using robotics already, and half of them reported the plan to increase their level of automation over the next three to five years.

– For instance, in August 2018, Aberdeen-based inspection technology and service provider for the oil and gas industry, Innospection, Shell Brazil and SENAI CIMATEC technology institute in Salvador, Brazil, have signed a partnership agreement to develop a robot-based technology for in-service inspection of cargo oil tanks of FPSOs.

North America Accounted for the Largest Share

– North America occupied the largest share of the logistics automation market in 2018, due to the presence of several established e-commerce companies in the region and high investments for the development of logistics.

– The strong economy, with notable port traffic, increased e-commerce activity, and key manufacturing indices resulting in manufacturing growth, are poised to drive the demand for warehouses in the United States.

– A US-based third-party logistics company, DHL, plans to increase its warehouse capacity to 10 million square feet by 2020. The trend was followed by other companies, such as XPO Logistics and CEVA Logistics.

– According to the Association for Advancing Automation (A3), the North American automation market had set new records very recently. For the first nine months of 2017, 27,294 orders of robots valued at approximately USD 1.473 billion were sold in North America.

– According to RIA estimates, approximately 250,000 robots are now in use in the United States, accounting for the third highest in the world, behind Japan and China. Also, in the United States, manufacturing accounts for USD 2.17 trillion in annual economic activity, and more than 98% of U.S. manufacturers qualify as small businesses which leaves a huge scope for logistics automation.

– DHL plans to invest 300 million USD in North America to deploying new technology and transportation control towers in 350 of the 430 to improve productivity and reduce costs. These investments are expected to drive the market in the region.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

Detailed TOC of Logistics Automation Market Report 2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Exponential Growth of the E-commerce Industry

4.3.2 Advancements in Robotics

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 High Capital Investment and Lack of Skilled Personnel

4.5 Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Component

5.1.1 Hardware

5.1.2 Software

5.1.3 Service

5.2 By Enterprise Size

5.2.1 Small and Medium-size Enterprises

5.2.2 Large Enterprises

5.3 By Application

5.3.1 Warehouse Management

5.3.2 Transportation Management

5.4 By End-user Industry

5.4.1 Retail and E-Commerce

5.4.2 Manufacturing and Automotive

5.4.3 Food and Beverages

5.4.4 Pharmaceuticals and Health Care

5.4.5 Oil and Gas

5.4.6 Aerospace and Defense

5.4.7 Other End-user Industries

5.5 Geography

5.5.1 North America

5.5.1.1 United States

5.5.1.2 Canada

5.5.2 Europe

5.5.2.1 Germany

5.5.2.2 United Kingdom

5.5.2.3 France

5.5.2.4 Rest of Europe

5.5.3 Asia-Pacific

5.5.3.1 China

5.5.3.2 Japan

5.5.3.3 India

5.5.3.4 South Korea

5.5.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.5.4 Latin America

5.5.4.1 Brazil

5.5.4.2 Argentina

5.5.4.3 Mexico

5.5.4.4 Rest of Latin America

5.5.5 Middle East & Africa

5.5.5.1 UAE

5.5.5.2 Saudi Arabia

5.5.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Dematic Corp.

6.1.2 Daifuku Co. Limited

6.1.3 Swisslog Holding Limited

6.1.4 Honeywell Intelligrated

6.1.5 Murata Machinery Limited

6.1.6 Knapp AG

6.1.7 Jungheinrich AG

6.1.8 SSI Schaefer LLC

6.1.9 Mecalux, SA

6.1.10 Beumer Group

6.1.11 TGW Logistics Group GmbH

6.1.12 Toshiba Infrastructure System and Solutions Corporation

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

