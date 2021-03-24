Dairy Market Size & Share 2021 | Global Growth Segments, Emerging Trends and Business Strategy with Opportunities and Insights of top Players till 2024

“Dairy Market” report helps to gain a deeper insight of the market overall landscape with qualitative and quantitative aspects of various industry factors like growth, size and share. The report consists of an extensive primary research associated with rapidly changing dynamics and current scenario of Dairy industry with latest developments. Dairy market also shows information of Product awareness, adept workforce, technological advancements, raw material affluence, favorable environment.

Scope of the Report:

Global Dairy Market is segmented by product types such a Milk, Cheese, Butter, Cream, Yoghurt, Dairy Desserts, Others. The other dairy-based products include sour cream, Quark and fromage frais and by Distribution channel as supermarket/hypermarket, convenience stores, specialist stores, and Geography.

Major Key Players:

Nestle

Lactalis Group

Danone S.A.

Fonterra

Frieslandcampina

Arla Foods

Dean Foods

Yili

Mengniu Market Overview:

Global Dairy Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5% to reach USD 703.5 Billion by 2024.

– Global milk output in 2018 is estimated at 843 million tonnes, an increase of 2.2% from 2017, driven by production expansions in India, Turkey, the European Union, Pakistan, the United States of America and Argentina, but partially offset by declines in China and Ukraine, among few others.

– Increasing demand is driven by a growing population, higher income, and more health consciousness. The global market is highly dominated by milk followed by butter, and cheese. Yoghurt and frozen desserts remain the fastest growing market globally.