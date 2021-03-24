Potassium Citrate Market Size Analysis, Gross Margin, Development Trends and Business Statistics with Top Key Players Outlook till 2021-2024

“Potassium Citrate Market” report helps to gain a deeper insight of the market overall landscape with qualitative and quantitative aspects of various industry factors like growth, size and share. The report consists of an extensive primary research associated with rapidly changing dynamics and current scenario of Potassium Citrate industry with latest developments. Potassium Citrate market also shows information of Product awareness, adept workforce, technological advancements, raw material affluence, favorable environment.
Scope of the Report:
Global Potassium Citrate Market is segmented by Grade into Industrial, Food and Pharmaceutical. By Application the market is divided into Food and Beverage, Industrial, Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics. The Geographical analysis of the market is also included in the market.
Major Key Players:
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
Growing Popularity For Low Sodium Citrate Content In Foods
Potassium citrate is mostly used as an effective substitute for sodium citrate. Potassium citrate is used in food where sodium content should be less. Excess consumption of sodium has higher risks of heart attacks. The recommended consumption limit of sodium is 1,500 milligrams a day, but the average consumption of sodium in United States is about 3,400 milligrams a day, which is almsot the double. Inclusing potassium in your diet is a solution for avoiding the health issues caused by sodium. Consumers all around the world are shifting to a healthier diet, thus, prefer products that are healthier, which drives manufactures to use healthier additives in foods, such as potassium citrate. Potassium citrate salt can also be used in place of sodium bicarbonate and potassium chloride in oral rehydration solution.
Asia Pacific is the Fastest Growing Market
Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share of the global potassium citrate market. China is the largest producer and exporter of potassium citrate in the region. United States accounts for the largest export share of potassium citrate from China. The export from this region is very high as compared to other regions. This is mainly due to the low price offered by the manufacturers for a competitive advantage, this is attributted by the lower production cost of potassium citrate in the region. The food & beverage sector accounted for the largest share in the potassium citrate market in Asia-Pacific, due the extensive list of properties of the compound, such as the ability to act as a preservative, emulsifier, etc. The lack of stringent regulations for food additives acts as a prominent factor for the use of potassium citrate in the region.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
