Updates On Industrial Valves Market With Impact of COVID-19, Top Companies, Emerging Trends, Demand Analysis, Future Opportunity Outlook 2021

Global Industrial Valves Market

By Material Type (Cast Iron, Steel, Cryogenic, Alloy Based), Size, Valve Type (Ball, Butterfly, Gate, Globe, Check, Plug), Industry (Oil & Gas, Water & Wastewater, Energy & Power) and Regional Market Size, Status and Forecast to 2025

Market Overview:

The global Industrial Valves Market was valued at USD 67.34 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 92.42 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.58% from 2017 to 2025.

Industrial valves are involved in variety of factories and manufacturing units. With increasing end user demands and demand of consumer goods, the market is expected to grow in the forecast period at a high CAGR.

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry:

Download Sample of This Strategic Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10008812

Sample Infographics:

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Increasing requirement of Oil and Gas production related facilities in Gulf corp. Council Countries

1.2 High demand of Energy fuel in APAC

1.3 Increasing focus on Smart cities in emerging economies

1.4 Revenue shift in industry

1.5 Increasing demand of Automation for monitoring and maintenance

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Lack of Standardization in Certifications and Policies

2.2 Slowdown in Oil & Gas and Mining Industries

2.3 Downtime Due to Repairing of Valves

2.4 Lack of Product Differentiation

Market Segmentation:

1. Global Industrial Valves Market, by Valve Type:

1.1 Ball Valve Market

1.2 Butterfly Valve Market

1.3 Gate Valve Market

1.4 Globe Valve Market

1.5 Plug Valve Market

1.6 Diaphragm Valve Market

1.7 Safety Valve Market

2. Global Industrial Valves Market, by Material Type:

2.1 Steel

2.2 Cast Iron

2.3 Alloy Based

2.4 Cryogenic

2.5 Others

3. Global Industrial Valves Market, by Industry:

3.1 Oil & Gas

3.2 Water & Wastewater

3.3 Energy & Power

3.4 Chemical

3.5 Food & Beverages

3.6 Pharmaceutical

3.7 Building and Construction

3.8 Others

4. Global Industrial Valves Market, by Size:

4.1 Up to 1â€

4.2 1â€-6â€

4.3 6â€-25â€

4.4 25â€-50â€

4.5 50â€ & Above

5. Global Industrial Valves Market, by Region:

5.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

5.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

5.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

5.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

5.5 Middle East & Africa

View Source Of Related Reports:

Industrial Valves Market

Physical Security Market

Compounding Pharmacies Market

Industrial Catalyst Market

Electronic Shelf Label Market

Atopic Dermatitis (AD) Market

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. AVK Holding A/S

2. Avcon Controls Pvt Ltd

3. Cameron – Schlumberger

4. Crane Co.

5. Emerson

6. Flowserve Corporation

7. Forbes Marshall

8. IMI PLC.

9. Kitz Corporation

10. Metso Corporation

11. Neway Valves (Suzhou) Co., Ltd.

12. Pentair PLC

13. Velan Inc.

14. Samson AG

15. The Weir Group, PLC

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

Request For Full Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10008812

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET INTELLIGENCE:

Research study on the Industrial Valves Market was performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the Research Methodology of Verified Market Intelligence and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

About Kenneth Research:

Kenneth Research provides market research reports to different individuals, industries, associations and organizations with an aim of helping them to take prominent decisions. Our research library comprises of more than 10,000 research reports provided by more than 15 market research publishers across different industries. Our collection of market research solutions covers both macro level as well as micro level categories with relevant and suitable market research titles. As a global market research reselling firm, Kenneth Research provides significant analysis on various markets with pure business intelligence and consulting services on different industries across the globe. In addition to that, our internal research team always keep a track on the international and domestic market for any economic changes impacting the products’ demand, growth and opportunities for new and existing players.

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609