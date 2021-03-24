Acetic Acid MARKET SHARE, SALES CHANNELS AND OVERVIEW TILL 2027

Acetic Acid Market research report gives detailed information of industry size, share, growth, segments, manufacturers, and advancements, major trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, deployment models, opportunities, strategies, future roadmap, and 2027 forecast, etc. The report presents a professional and deep analysis of the present state of Acetic Acid Market that includes major players like manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, traders, customers, investors and etc. The report also helps in understanding Acetic Acid Market dynamic structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the market size.

Global Acetic Acid Market to reach USD 14.10 billion by 2027.

Global Acetic Acid Market valued approximately USD 9.4 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.2% over the forecast period 2018-2027. The major driving factors of global acetic acid market are growing demand for vinyl acetate monomer, increasing disposable income, standard of living of the people and rising use of ester solvents in paints and coatings industry which fueling the demand of acetic acid. The global textile market is expected to witness a significant growth of acetic acid market over the coming years. The major restraining factor of acetic acid market are several environments concern and volatility in raw material prices. Reduced performance at low temperatures, low compatibility with quartz, and irritation to skin and corrosive to metals are factors expected to hamper the growth of acetic acid consumption during the forecast period. Acetic acid systematically named ethanoic acid. It is a colorless liquid organic compound with the chemical formula CH3COOH (also written as CH3CO2H or C2H4O2). In making process of acetic acid, the main component is vinegar apart from water. It has a distinctive sour taste and pungent smell. There are many benefits of acetic acid such as benefit of having acetic acid in a food or beverage is that it keeps other unwanted pathogenic organisms from growing, acetic acid can be used as an antiseptic and acetic acid is also used in making perfume.

The regional analysis of Global Acetic Acid Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific accounted dominating share in total generating revenue in 2017. China, Japan, India, South-Korea, Taiwan, etc. are few countries in Asia Pacific that are estimated to hold a significant market share in the overall consumption and production of acetic acid. North America is projected grow at a significant rate during the forecast period as the U.S. is estimated to be the prominent producer and consumer of acetic acid in the global acetic market. Europe is expected to witness the rise for the acetic acid consumption attributing to the growing concerns towards the health coupled with increasing expenditure which pumps the growth of acetic acid. Latin America and the Middle East & Africa are expected to witness the demand for acetic acid during the forecast period, which can be attributed to the increasing usage of polyester in the textile industry.

The major market player included in this report are:

Celanese

BP

Eastman

LyondellBasell

Sipchem

Daicel

CCP

Wacker Chemie

CPDC

GNFC

MSK a.d.Kikinda

Jiangsu Sopo

Wujing Chemical

Hualuhengsheng

Kingboard Chemical

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Food Grade

Industrial Grade

By Application:

Paints and Coatings

Pharmaceuticals

Food & Beverages



By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Acetic Acid Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Content

Chapter 1, to describe Definition, Specifications and Classification of Acetic Acid, Applications of Acetic Acid, Market Segment by Regions;

Chapter 2, to analyze the Manufacturing Cost Structure, Raw Material and Suppliers, Manufacturing Process, Industry Chain Structure;

Chapter 3, to display the Technical Data and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of Acetic Acid, Capacity and Commercial Production Date, Manufacturing Plants Distribution, R&D Status and Technology Source, Raw Materials Sources Analysis;

Chapter 4, to show the Overall Market Analysis, Capacity Analysis (Company Segment), Sales Analysis (Company Segment), Sales Price Analysis (Company Segment);

Chapter 5 and 6, to show the Regional Market Analysis that includes United States, China, European Union & Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), Acetic Acid Segment Market Analysis (by Type);

Chapter 7 and 8, to analyze the Acetic Acid Segment Market Analysis (by Application) Major Manufacturers Analysis of Acetic Acid;

Chapter 9, Market Trend Analysis, Regional Market Trend, Market Trend by Product Type [, Lignite, Sub-Bituminous, Bituminous & Anthracite], Market Trend by Application [Power, Iron & Steel & Cement];

Chapter 10, Regional Marketing Type Analysis, International Trade Type Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis;

Chapter 11, to analyze the Consumers Analysis of Acetic Acid;

Chapter 12, to describe Acetic Acid Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology and data source;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Acetic Acid sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

