North America Compound Management Market to Exhibit Positive Growth Prospects with Relatively Higher Demand for 2027 Products

The growth of the market is driven by factors such as, increasing R&D expenditures and outsourcing activities and rise in the number of clinical trials. However, market growth is likely to slow down due to the shortage of skilled professionals in the region.

Research and development (R&D) is a significant part of the company’s business. Pharmaceutical and biotech companies focus on research and development (R&D) to come up with new molecules for various therapeutic applications with the most significant medical as well as commercial potential. Companies invest majorly on the R&Ds to deliver comparatively innovative products in the market. R&D investment made by biopharmaceutical companies has increased over the years. As per a report of Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA), the R&D expenditure of the biopharmaceutical companies has increased from US$49.6 billion in 2012 to US$ 58.8 billion in 2015.

The US is expected to lead the market in the North America region to the rapidly increasing expenditure of research and development by pharmaceutical companies. Moreover, various pharmaceutical companies are focusing on the development of new leads and storing the enormous amount of how samples to third-party companies who are expertise in compound management. This helps to reduce the in-house R&D activities by outsourcing these studies through third party companies’ expertise in compound management. Therefore, considering the factors mentioned above, growth of the market in the US is likely to contribute the most significant share in the North America region during the forecast period.

NORTH AMERICA COMPOUND MANAGEMENT – MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Product & Services

Compound/Sample Management Products Instruments Automated Compound/Sample Storage Systems Manual Compound/Sample Storage Systems Automated Liquid Handling Systems Software

Services

By Sample Type

Chemical Compounds

Biosamples

By Application

Drug Discovery

Gene Synthesis

Biobanking

By End User

Pharmaceutical Companies

Biopharmaceutical Companies

Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

Others

Company Profiles

Biosero Inc.

Meridian Bioscience

Evotec

Icagen, Inc.

TCG Lifesciences Pvt. Ltd.

TTP Labtech

Frontier Scientific Services

Hamilton Company

Tecan Trading AG

Brooks Life Sciences

