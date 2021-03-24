Corporate Learning Management System Market 2021 Size, Share, Qualitative Insights, Recent Acquisitions, Emerging Downstream, Industry Expansion Strategies 2025 | Says Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research has published a detailed report on Corporate Learning Market, which has been categorized by market size as well as growth indicators, and further encompasses detailed market analysis on macro trends and region-wise growth in North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa region. The report also includes the challenges that are affecting the growth of the industry and offers strategic evaluation that is required to boost the growth of the market over the period of 2021-2025.

The Corporate Learning Market is expected to grow with a significant CAGR during the forecast period, i.e. 2021-2025, on the back of growing internet penetration around the world along with the rising adoption of smartphone. The statistics by the GSMA Intelligence stated that the total unique mobile subscribers as on May 2020 around the world was 5.24 billion.

Report Title: Global Corporate Learning Management System Market By Components (Solutions and Services), By Delivery Mode (Distance Learning, Instructor-based Learning, and Blended Learning), By Organization Size (SMEs and Large Enterprises), By Verticals (IT & Telecom, BFSI, Retail & CPG, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Government, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, APAC, and RoW) – Forecast up to 2025

This market research report includes a detailed segmentation of the global corporate learning management system market by components (Solutions and Services), by delivery mode (Distance Learning, Instructor Based Learning, and Blended Learning), by organization size (SMEs and Large Enterprises), by verticals (IT & Telecom, BFSI, Retail & CPG, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Government, and Others), and by region (North America, Europe, APAC, and RoW). The market research report identifies Adobe Systems, SAP, IBM, Oracle, Absorb Software, Cornerstone OnDemand, Blackboard, D2L, G-Cube, and Docebo as the major vendors operating in the global corporate learning management system market.

Overview of the Global Corporate Learning Management System Market

Infoholic’s market research report predicts that the global corporate learning management system market will grow at a CAGR of around 25% during the forecast period. The growing educational technology (ed-tech) market, increasing importance on continuous learning, and demand for cloud-based learning management system are driving the need of learning management system (LMS) among enterprises. Training new employees and skilling the existing employees is a constant need for any organization across various verticals. Organizations of different sizes across several verticals have started using corporate learning management system as a tool for employee training, employee orientation, knowledge retention, and other multiple uses.

Corporate LMS is helping the enterprises in skill gap assessments and other learning and gamification support. The corporate LMS tools are gaining wider acceptance and most of the organizations are expected to adopt these solutions in the coming years. The corporate learning management system allows an employee of the organization to learn at their own pace which also reduces employee training costs. Organizations are also offering more personalized learning experience and improving training flexibility by implementing learning management systems. Organizations are adopting corporate learning management systems for enhancing the employee development training by making them more personalized and engaging with the rising trend of gamification, organizations are increasing their investments in a game-based learning for better engaging their employees and improving retention rates.

According to the corporate learning management system industry analysis, North America is estimated to maintain dominance in the global corporate learning management system market. The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth rate during the forecast period owing to the increasing number of corporate LMS vendors. For example G-Cube, an India based corporate LMS provider is helping organizations in effectively managing and tracking training activities.

Corporate Learning Management System Market Competitive Analysis and Key Vendors

The report covers and analyzes the global corporate learning management system market. Major vendors across different verticals are planning for high investments in this market, and as a result the corporate learning management system market is expected to grow at an impressive rate in the coming years. The key players in this market are adopting various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, collaborations & partnerships, joint ventures, and few other strategies to be in the strong position in the market.

Few of the Key Vendors in the Corporate Learning Management System Market:

• Adobe Systems

• SAP

• IBM

• Oracle

• Absorb Software

• Cornerstone OnDemand

• Blackboard

• D2L

• G-Cube

• Docebo

Adobe Captivate Prime LMS, a corporate LMS delivers an enhanced and enjoyable learning experience to the employees and manages the learner ecosystem.

There are numerous other vendors that have been studied based on the portfolio, geographical presence, marketing & distribution channels, revenue generation, and significant investments in R&D for analysis of the entire ecosystem.

Corporate Learning Management System Market Segmentation, By Components

• Solutions

o Standalone Solution

o Integrated Solution

• Services

o Implementation Services

o Support & Maintainance Services

o Consulting Services

The services segment is expected to witness significant growth at the highest CAGR allowing enterprises to integrate and implement LMS as per their business requirements, which enhances the employee training effectiveness.

Corporate Learning Management System Market Segmentation, By Delivery Mode

• Distance Learning

• Instructor Based Learning

• Blended Learning

The blended learning segment is expected to witness significant growth at the highest CAGR during the forecast period 2019–2025. Blended learning by combining online learning with traditional classroom methods offers effective and enhanced training to the employees.

Corporate Learning Management System Market Segmentation, By Organization Size

• SME’s

• Large Enterprises

The large enterprises have highly implemented corporate learning management system solutions & services, but SME’s are expected to increase at the highest CAGR during the forecast period 2019–2025.

Corporate Learning Management System Market Segmentation, By Verticals

• IT & Telecom

• BFSI

• Retail & CPG

• Healthcare

• Manufacturing

• Government

• Others

The IT & telecom segment is estimated to hold the largest market share in 2019. Due to the increased competition and technology impact in this industry, employees in this vertical constantly need training and development.

Corporate Learning Management System Market Research Benefits

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the corporate learning management system market. The report discusses the market in terms of components, delivery mode, organization size, verticals, and regions. The report covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the corporate learning management system market during 2019–2025. Further, the report provides details about the major challenges impacting market growth.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Synopsis of Key Findings

2 Industry Outlook

2.1 Overview

2.2 Key Industry Trends

3 Market Snapshot

3.1 Total Addressable Market

3.2 Segmented Addressable Market

3.2.1 PEST Analysis

3.2.2 Porter’s Five Force Analysis

3.3 Related Markets

4 Market Characteristics

4.1 Market Ecosystem

4.2 Market Segmentation

4.3 Market Dynamics

4.3.1 Market Drivers

4.3.2 Market Restraints

4.3.3 Market Opportunities

4.3.4 DRO Impact Analysis

5 Global Corporate Learning Management System Market, By Component

5.1 Overview

5.2 Solutions

5.3 Services

6 Global Corporate Learning Management System Market, By Delivery Mode

6.1 Overview

6.2 Distance Learning

6.3 Instructor-based Learning

6.4 Blended Learning

7 Global Corporate Learning Management System Market, By Organization Size

7.1 Overview

7.2 SME’s

7.3 Large Enterprises

8 Global Corporate Learning Management System Market, By Vertical

8.1 Overview

8.2 IT & Telecom

8.3 BFSI

8.4 Retail & CPG

8.5 Healthcare

8.6 Manufacturing

8.7 Government

8.8 Others

9 Global Corporate Learning Management System Market, By Region

9.1 Overview

9.2 North America

8.2.1 US

8.2.2 Canada

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.2 UK

8.3.3 RoE

8.4 APAC

