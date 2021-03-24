Stem Cell Therapy Market- What Are The Main Factors That Contributing Towards Industry Growth?

The global Stem Cell Therapy Market was valued at USD 86.62 million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 221.03million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 10.97% from 2017 to 2025.

Stem-cell therapy is the use of stem cells to treat or prevent a disease or condition. Bone marrow transplant is the most widely used stem-cell therapy, but some therapies derived from umbilical cord blood are also in use.

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry:

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Growing Awareness Related to the Therapeutic Potency of Stem Cells in Effective Disease Management

1.2 Development of Advanced Genome-Based Cell Analysis Techniques

1.3 Increasing Public-Private Investments for the Development of Stem Cell Therapies

1.4 Development in Infrastructure Related to Stem Cell Banking and Processing

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Unclear Regulatory Guidelines for Product Development & Commercialization

2.2 Socio-Ethical Issues Related to the Use of Escs in Disease Treatment

Market Segmentation:

1. Global Stem Cell Therapy Market, by Cell Source:

1.1 Adipose Tissue-Derived Mesenchymal Stem Cells

1.2 Bone Marrow-Derived Mesenchymal Stem Cells

1.3 Cord Blood/Embryonic Stem Cells

1.4 Other Cell Sources

2. Global Stem Cell TherapyMarket, by Therapeutic Application:

2.1 Musculoskeletal Disorders

2.2 Wounds and Injuries

2.3 Cardiovascular Diseases

2.4 Surgeries

2.5 Gastrointestinal Diseases

2.6 Other Applications

3. Global Stem Cell TherapyMarket, by Type:

3.1 Allogeneic Stem Cell Therapy Market, By Application

3.1.1 Musculoskeletal Disorders

3.1.2 Wounds and Injuries

3.1.3 Surgeries

3.1.4 Acute Graft-Versus-Host Disease (AGVHD)

3.1.5 Other Applications

3.2 Autologous Stem Cell Therapy Market, By Application

3.2.1 Cardiovascular Diseases

3.2.2 Wounds and Injuries

3.2.3 Gastrointestinal Diseases

3.2.4 Other Applications

4. Global Stem Cell Therapy Market, by Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

4.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Osiris Therapeutics, Inc.

2. Medipost Co., Ltd.

3. Anterogen Co., Ltd.

4. Pharmicell Co., Ltd.

5. HolostemTerapieAvanzateSrl

6. JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.

7. Nuvasive, Inc.

8. RTI Surgical, Inc.

9. Allosource

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

