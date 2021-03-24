Healthcare 3D Printing Market 2021 | Growing Technology Opportunities and Future Business Trends to 2025 • 3D Systems • Stratasys • Materialise • Envisiontec • Formlabs • Prodways • Renishaw • Organovo • Cellink • Protolabs

The global healthcare 3D printing market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 23.1% and will be worth USD 2.48 billion by 2024. Increasing demand for customized healthcare solutions, such as dental and surgical implants, is driving the growth of 3D printing in the healthcare sector. Additionally, 3D printing is helping improve the efficiency and precision of the healthcare system in a cost-effective manner. Volume production and patient-specific capabilities are among the most important factors taken into consideration when looking at the impact of 3D printing on the medical devices industry.

Segmentation based on technology

The various 3D printing technologies used in the healthcare space are Selective Laser Sintering (SLS), Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM), Material Jetting, Stereolithography (SLA), Direct Metal Laser Sintering (DMLS), and Digital Light Processing (DLP), among others. The FDM technology-based healthcare 3D printing market is expected to expand at the highest CAGR of 25% during 2019-2024, leading to a global revenue generation of USD 709 million by 2024.

The growth can be attributed to increasing use of FDM technology in geometric development of basic surgical models with a wide range of colors. Although the finished products that use FDM technology are low in number, the technology is most preferred to develop low-cost prototypes for design optimization. On the other hand, DMLS is the most preferred metal 3D printing technology. The DMLS technology-based healthcare 3D printing market is expected to expand at a significant CAGR of 22.9% during 2019-2024.

Segmentation based on application

Based on applications, the healthcare 3D printing market is segmented by dental implants and orthodontics, surgical guides, surgical implants, hearing aids, prosthetics, tissue engineering, and others. Dental implants and orthodontics are the leading sub-segment which generated a revenue of USD 231.5 million in 2018 and is expected to expand at the CAGR of 21.4% during 2019-2024.

However, the 3D printing surgical implants market is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 27.1%. Besides, easy accessibility and affordability of 3D printed surgical guides are increasing the demand for precise anatomical models for surgical planning. The market share of 3D printed surgical guides is expected to increase from 21% in 2018 to 24% in 2024.

Regional insights

North America is the leading contributor to the global healthcare 3D printing market. The North American healthcare 3D printing market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 22.7% during 2019-2024, leading to a global revenue of USD 901.2 million by 2024. However, the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR of 25.9% between 2019 and 2024. The growth can be attributed to increasing demand for dental implants owing to the rising edentulous population. In the APAC healthcare 3D printing market, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and India are the key contributing countries.

Healthcare 3D Printing Market: Regional Analysis Includes:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

(Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia) Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

(Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.) North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

(the United States, Mexico, and Canada.) South America (Brazil etc.)

(Brazil etc.) The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

