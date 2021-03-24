Ayurveda Market in India 2021 Business Opportunities by Leading Players- • Kairali Ayurvedic Centre Private Limited • Mercure Goa Deevaya Retreat • Ananda In The Himalayas • Ayurogashram Private Limited

In recent years, as a holistic healing system, ayurveda has witnessed evolution in the form of ayurvedic products and services. Rising awareness about the importance of a healthy lifestyle, increasing preference in favour of chemical-free natural products, as well as favourable government initiatives have led to the expansion of the Ayurveda market in India.

Market insights:

The Ayurveda market in India was valued at INR 300 Bn in 2018, and is expected to reach INR 710.87 Bn by 2024, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of ~16.06%, during the forecast period (2019-2024). In 2018, around 75% of Indian households used ayurvedic products as against only 67% in 2015. Of late, manufacturers have been using herbal ingredients in the production of personal care products like lotions, oils and shampoos. Players in the food processing industry are also making use of herbal ingredients in manufacturing products like packaged juices and nutritional supplements.

Companies covered:

• Dabur India Limited

• Emami Limited

• Sandu Pharmaceuticals Limited

• Charak Pharma Private Limited

• Herbolab India Private Limited

• Himalaya Drug Company Private Limited

• Nagarjuna Herbal Concentrates Limited

• Patanjali Ayurved Limited

• Shahnaz Ayurveda Private Limited

• Shree Baidyanath Ayurved Bhawan Private Limited

• Somatheeram Ayurvedic Hospital and Yoga Centre Private Limited

• Kairali Ayurvedic Centre Private Limited

• Mercure Goa Deevaya Retreat

• Ananda In The Himalayas

• Ayurogashram Private Limited

Segmentation based on product usage:

The Ayurveda market in India is segmented on the basis of Ayurveda products and Ayurveda services. Personal care products, food and beverages, household products and healthcare products fall under the Ayurveda products category. The Ayurveda services segment comprises healthcare services, and spa and rejuvenation services. In 2018, the Ayurveda products segment accounted for approximately 74% of the market, while the Ayurveda services segment held the remaining ~26%.

Key growth drivers of the market:

• To maintain a healthy lifestyle, consumers are increasingly preferring food products like herbal tea, oats, corn flakes, biscuits, cookies, spices, jam, and almond oil which are made of natural ingredients. With the increase in awareness about the harmful effects of chemicals on health, used in the production of popular conventional skin care, hair care, body care, and other beauty care products, a shift of preference among consumers has been observed in favour of herbal personal care products, which is driving the growth of the market.

• The global acceptance of traditional practices of herbal and Ayurveda treatments has broadened the prospects of ‘Ayurveda tourism’ in India. As a result, many Ayurveda rejuvenation and therapeutic centres have been established in states like Kerala, Uttarakhand, Goa and Odisha.

Key deterrents to the growth of the market:

• Owing to adverse weather conditions, yield of high-quality herbal and medicinal plants is low in India. Also, excessive use of insecticides and pesticides degrades the quality of herbs with medicinal properties. Herbal and medicinal plants being the primary ingredients of all Ayurveda products, shortage of high-quality plants lead to deteriorating quality of these products and services.

• The Ayurveda market in India consists of several players who do not adhere to the quality standards for the products and services offered. There are FPS (Finished Product Specifications), GMP (Good Manufacturing Practice) and ISO (International Organization for Standardization) for quality certifications in India. However, in most cases, regular tests are not carried out to check whether manufacturing guidelines are met. Also, there is a lack of proper scientific documentation of traditional Ayurveda practices.

Competition analysis:

