Industrial Wood Pellet Market Share, Development by Companies Outlook, Growth Prospects and Key Opportunities by 2027

The global industrial wood pellet market is expected to rise with an impressive CAGR and generate the highest revenue by 2026. Fortune Business Insights™ in its latest report published this information. The report is titled “Industrial Wood Pellet Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Feedstock (Forest Wastes, Agricultural Waste, and Others), By Application (Power Generation, and Combined Heat and Power [CHP]), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027”. The report discusses research objectives, research scope, methodology, timeline and challenges during the entire forecast period. It also offers an exclusive insight into various details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies.

The report provides a 360-degree overview of the market, listing various factors restricting, propelling, and obstructing the market in the forecast duration. The report also provides additional information such as interesting insights, key industry developments, detailed segmentation of the market, list of prominent players operating in the market, and other industrial wood pellet market trends. The report is available for sale on the company website.

A List of Key Manufacturers Operating in the Global Industrial Wood Pellet Market Report:

Drax Group (U.K)

Enviva (U.S.)

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Group (Canada)

The Westervelt Company (U.S.)

Fram Renewables Fuels LLC (U.S.)

AS Graanul Invest (Estonia)

Bluesky Biomass Georgia (U.S.)

Thunderbolt Biomass Inc. (U.S.)

Energex Pellet Fuel, Inc. (U.S.)

An Viet Phat Group (Vietnam)

Others

Regional Insights-

High Consumption of Pellet-based Energy to Help Europe Dominate

Europe is projected to dominate the global industrial wood pellet market with a value of USD 2.76 billion in 2019. The highest consumption of pellet-based energy at nearly 8 million tonnes in the U.K. is a major factor driving the growth of wood pellets in the region. In addition, the high demand from large-scale power plants in countries including the U.K., Belgium, and the Netherlands is anticipated to strengthen the demand in the region.

The Industrial Wood Pellet Market in Asia Pacific is estimated to flourish in the forecast timeline. This region is expected to hold a considerable industrial wood pellet market share in the foreseeable years. The rapidly increasing demand for wood pellets from China, South Korea, and Japan is the major factor driving their growth in the region.

Regional Analysis for Industrial Wood Pellet Market:

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Major Table of Contents for Industrial Wood Pellet Market:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Dynamics Key Industrial Wood Pellet Market Insights Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 North America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Europe Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Asia Pacific Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 The Middle East and Africa Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Latin America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Competitive Landscape Global Industrial Wood Pellet Market Revenue Share Analysis, By Key Players, 2020 Company Profiles Conclusion

