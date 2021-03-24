HVAC Variable Frequency Drive Market Share, Development by Companies Outlook, Growth Prospects and Key Opportunities by 2027

The global hvac variable frequency drive market is expected to rise with an impressive CAGR and generate the highest revenue by 2026. Fortune Business Insights™ in its latest report published this information. The report is titled “HVAC Variable Frequency Drive Market Size, Share & Covid-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (AC Drive, DC Drive, and Servo Drive), By Power Range (Micro, Low, Medium and High), By Application (Residential, Commercial, and Industrial), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027”. The report discusses research objectives, research scope, methodology, timeline and challenges during the entire forecast period. It also offers an exclusive insight into various details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies.

The report provides a 360-degree overview of the market, listing various factors restricting, propelling, and obstructing the market in the forecast duration. The report also provides additional information such as interesting insights, key industry developments, detailed segmentation of the market, list of prominent players operating in the market, and other hvac variable frequency drive market trends. The report is available for sale on the company website.

List of the Companies Profiled in the HVAC Variable Frequency Drive Market:

ABB Ltd.

Siemens AG

Schneider Electric SE

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

Mitsubishi Electric Co.

Yaskawa Electric Corporation

RoMan Manufacturing, Inc.

Danfoss

Hammond Power Solutions

Controlled Magnetics, Inc.

TCI, LLC

Badger Magnetics, Inc.

MGM Transformer Company

L/C Magnetics

REGIONAL INSIGHTS

Asia-Pacific to Remain at Forefront; Rapid-Paced Urbanization to Augment Growth

Asia-Pacific – The region stood at USD 1.14 billion in 2019 and is expected to hold the highest HVAC variable frequency drive market share in the forthcoming years. This is attributable to the rapid-paced urbanization and industrialization in countries such as China, India, and Japan that are likely to boost the adoption of HVAC variable frequency drives in the region between 2020 and 2027.

North America – The region is expected to hold the second position in the market during the forecast period. This is ascribable to factors such as the increasing demand from the building & construction sector to ensure energy-efficient infrastructure in the region.

Regional Analysis for HVAC Variable Frequency Drive Market:

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Major Table of Contents for HVAC Variable Frequency Drive Market:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Dynamics Key HVAC Variable Frequency Drive Market Insights Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 North America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Europe Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Asia Pacific Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 The Middle East and Africa Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Latin America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Competitive Landscape Global HVAC Variable Frequency Drive Market Revenue Share Analysis, By Key Players, 2020 Company Profiles Conclusion

