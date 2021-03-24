Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Market Share, Development by Companies Outlook, Growth Prospects and Key Opportunities by 2027

The global lithium-ion battery recycling market is expected to rise with an impressive CAGR and generate the highest revenue by 2026. Fortune Business Insights™ in its latest report published this information. The report is titled “Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Chemistry (Lithium Cobalt Oxide (LCO), Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP), Lithium Manganese Oxide (LMO), Lithium Nickel Cobalt Aluminum Oxide (NCA), and Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt Oxide (NMC)), By Source (Electronics, Electric Vehicles, Power Tools, and Others), By Process (Physical/Mechanical, Hydrometallurgical, and Pyrometallurgical), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027”. The report discusses research objectives, research scope, methodology, timeline and challenges during the entire forecast period. It also offers an exclusive insight into various details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies.

The report provides a 360-degree overview of the market, listing various factors restricting, propelling, and obstructing the market in the forecast duration. The report also provides additional information such as interesting insights, key industry developments, detailed segmentation of the market, list of prominent players operating in the market, and other lithium-ion battery recycling market trends. The report is available for sale on the company website.

A list of all the renowned providers operating in the Lithium Ion Battery Recycling Market:

SNAM (France)

Umicore (Belgium)

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Lithion Recycling Inc. (Canada)

BATREC INDUSTRIE AG (Switzerland)

American Zinc Recycling Corp (U.S.)

Fortum (Finland)

DOWA ECO-SYSTEM Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Neometals Ltd (Australia)

ACCUREC Recycling GmbH (Germany)

AkkuSer (Finland)

San Lan Technologies Co., Ltd (China)

Duesenfeld (Germany)

Glencore (Switzerland)

Redux GmbH (Germany)

uRecycle Group (Finland)

Retriev Technologies Inc. (Canada)

Regional Insights-

Large Battery Installed Base to Augment Growth in Asia Pacific

Geographically, Asia Pacific generated USD 1.15 billion in terms of revenue in 2019. The presence of favorable battery energy storage policies would majorly contribute to this growth. Coupled with this, a large battery-installed base and a rising number of lithium-ion battery recycling firms would aid regional growth.

On the other hand, in North America, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) announced its plans to invest USD 20.5 million in its battery recycling infrastructure and unveil a modern R&D facility. Lastly, in Europe, the Lithium Ion Battery Recycling Market is likely to grow significantly throughout the forthcoming years backed by the surging number of clean energy generation targets that are being implemented by the European Union for reducing pollution.

Regional Analysis for Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Market:

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Major Table of Contents for Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Market:

