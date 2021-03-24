Drilling Services Market Share, Development by Companies Outlook, Growth Prospects and Key Opportunities by 2027

The global drilling services market is expected to rise with an impressive CAGR and generate the highest revenue by 2026. Fortune Business Insights™ in its latest report published this information. The report is titled “Drilling Services Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Service (Directional Drilling {Measurement While Drilling, Logging While Drilling, Rotary Steerable System, Gyro Drilling, Magnetic Drilling, and Others} and Non-Directional Drilling), By Application (Onshore and Offshore {Shallow Water, Deepwater, and Ultra-Deepwater}), By End-User (Oil & Gas, Mining, Water Exploration, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027”. The report discusses research objectives, research scope, methodology, timeline and challenges during the entire forecast period. It also offers an exclusive insight into various details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies.

View More Information: @ https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2020/09/02/2087918/0/en/Directional-Drilling-Services-Market-to-Reach-USD-13-87-Billion-by-2027-Surging-Exploration-Activities-to-Incite-Market-Revenue-sates-Fortune-Business-Insights.html

The report provides a 360-degree overview of the market, listing various factors restricting, propelling, and obstructing the market in the forecast duration. The report also provides additional information such as interesting insights, key industry developments, detailed segmentation of the market, list of prominent players operating in the market, and other drilling services market trends. The report is available for sale on the company website.

List of Key Companies Covered in this Drilling Services Market Report:

Sumitomo Precision Products Co (Japan)

Siemens (Germany)

DV8 Technology Ltd. (UK)

REFLEX NOW (Australia)

Motive Drilling Technologies (U.S.)

Kearfott Corporation (U.S.)

ION Geophysical (U.S.)

Zupt, LLC (U.S.)

KLX Energy Services (U.S.)

Welltec (Denmark)

International Drilling Services LLC (Oman)

Boart Longyear (U.S.)

The Weir Group PLC (UK)

AlMansoori Specialized Engineering (United Arab Emirates)

Leam Drilling Systems LLC (U.S.)

Petrofac (UK)

Superior Energy Services (U.S.)

VES Survey International (U.S.)

Unitech Drilling Company Limited (Nigeria)

Compass Directional Guidance, Inc. (U.S.)

Oceaneering (U.S.)

TechnipFMC (UK)

Halliburton (U.S.)

Inertial Sensing One AB (Sweden)

Axis Mining Technology (Australia)

Devico AS (Norway)

Stockholm Precision Tools AB (SPT) (Sweden)

Gyrodata (U.S.)

Emerson (U.S.)

Schneider Electric (France)

Erdos Miller (U.S.)

Oliden Technology (U.S.)

Gyro Australia (Australia)

Phoenix Technology Services (Canada)

Center Drill Inc. (U.S.)

Gyro Drilling (Netherlands)

JAE (Japan)

Radial Drilling Services, Inc. (U.S.)

Integra (Russia)

JINDAL DRILLING & INDUSTRIES LTD. (India)

NewTech Services (Russia)

NOV (U.S.)

Huracan Pty Ltd. (Australia)

Baker Hughes (U.S.)

Archer – the well company (Norway)

DIDRILLSA LTDA (Colombia)

Drill Tech Solution (Azerbaijan)

China Oilfield Services Limited (China)

AnTech (UK)

Weatherford (Switzerland)

Nabors Industries (U.S.)

Scientific Drilling (U.S.)

Brownline (Netherlands)

Icefield Tools Corporation (Canada)

Schlumberger (U.S.)

Regional Insights

Increasing Oil Production in the US to Aid the North America Market Growth

North America is expected to dominate the drilling services market share during the forecast period owing to the rising production level of oil & gas in the US and Canada. Moreover, drilling technologies are being extensively employed in the US to discover shale gas reserves, which will put the US at the forefront of the hydrocarbon industry. In 2019, the North America market size stood at USD 4.93 billion.

In Asia Pacific, the Drilling Services Market is anticipated to experience prolific growth on account of the abundant availability of mineral and metal reserves spread across the region, which will stoke the demand for drilling services. On the other hand, the market in the Middle East & Africa is likely to undergo speedy expansion due to the rich presence of oil reserves in this region.

For More Information Get Sample PDF @ https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/drilling-services-market-104784

Regional Analysis for Drilling Services Market:

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Major Table of Contents for Drilling Services Market:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Dynamics Key Drilling Services Market Insights Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 North America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Europe Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Asia Pacific Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 The Middle East and Africa Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Latin America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Competitive Landscape Global Drilling Services Market Revenue Share Analysis, By Key Players, 2020 Company Profiles Conclusion

Other Exclusive Reports:

UAE Oil Storage Terminal Market to Exhibit 2.6% CAGR by 2045

Telecom Generator Market to Hit USD 1.78 Billion by 2045

Asia Pacific MV and HV Underground Cables and Accessories Market to Hit $7.73 Bn by 2045

Radio Frequency Cables Market to Reach USD 17.59 Billion by 2045

Oilfield Integrity Management Market to Hit USD 22.87 Billion by 2045

Automotive Fuel Cell Market to Hit $34.63 Billion by 2027

Gas Insulated Switchgear Market Size Will Exhibit Notable CAGR of 7.2%

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We therefore offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact:

Name: Ashwin Arora

Email: [email protected]

Phone: US +1 424 253 0390 / UK +44 2071 939123 / APAC: +91 744 740 1245