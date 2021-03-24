Electrolyzer Market Share, Development by Companies Outlook, Growth Prospects and Key Opportunities by 2027

The global electrolyzer market is expected to rise with an impressive CAGR and generate the highest revenue by 2026. Fortune Business Insights™ in its latest report published this information. The report is titled “Electrolyzer Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Traditional Alkaline Electrolyzer and PEM Electrolyzer), By Application (Power Plants, Steel Plant, Electronics & Photovoltaics, Industrial Gases, Energy Storage or Fueling for FCEV, Power to Gas, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027”. The report discusses research objectives, research scope, methodology, timeline and challenges during the entire forecast period. It also offers an exclusive insight into various details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies.

View More Information: @ https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2021/02/04/2169523/0/en/Electrolyzer-Market-to-Reach-USD-467-39-Million-by-2027-Increasing-Demand-for-Electric-Vehicles-to-Bolster-Growth-Fortune-Business-Insights.html

The report provides a 360-degree overview of the market, listing various factors restricting, propelling, and obstructing the market in the forecast duration. The report also provides additional information such as interesting insights, key industry developments, detailed segmentation of the market, list of prominent players operating in the market, and other electrolyzer market trends. The report is available for sale on the company website.

List of the Companies Profiled in the Electrolyzer Market:

Nel (Proton On-Site) (Norway)

Asahi Kasei (Japan)

Hydrogenics (US)

Areva H2gen (France)

Shandong Saikesaisi Hydrogen Energy Co., Ltd. (China)

Teledyne Energy Systems (US)

Siemens AG (Germany)

Kobelco Eco-Solutions (Japan)

McPhy (France)

Yangzhou Chungdean Hydrogen Equipment Co., Ltd (China)

Suzhou Jingli (China)

TianJin Mainland (China)

ITM Power (UK)

718th Research Institute of CSIC (China)

Idroenergy Spa (Italy)

Erredue SpA (Italy)

MVS Engineering (India)

GreenHydrogen .dk (Denmark)

Enapter (Italy)

Giner Inc. (US)

ShaanXi HuaQin (China)

Next Hydrogen (Canada)

H-Tec Systems GmbH (Germany)

Beijing Zhondian (China)

REGIONAL INSIGHTS

North America to Remain Dominant; Increasing Demand for Hydrogen Across Industries to Favor Growth

Among all the regions, North America is expected to hold the largest global electrolyzer market share in terms of revenue during the forecast period. This is attributable to the increasing demand for hydrogen across several industries such as petrochemicals, automotive, glass purification, and others in the region between 2020 and 2027.

The Electrolyzer Market in Europe is expected to showcase considerable growth owing to the stringent zero-emission rule that is likely to boost the adoption of advanced electrolyzers from the automotive sector in the region.

For More Information Get Sample PDF @ https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/electrolyzer-market-103919

Regional Analysis for Electrolyzer Market:

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Major Table of Contents for Electrolyzer Market:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Dynamics Key Electrolyzer Market Insights Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 North America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Europe Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Asia Pacific Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 The Middle East and Africa Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Latin America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Competitive Landscape Global Electrolyzer Market Revenue Share Analysis, By Key Players, 2020 Company Profiles Conclusion

