POE LED Lighting Market 2020: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast To 2026

According to a report by Fortune Business Insights, the global POE LED Lighting market will rise from a value of 192.3 Million Units in 2018 to 544.8 Million Units by the end of 2026. The forecast period is set from 2019 to 2026 and the market for POE LED Lighting is anticipated to rise at a CAGR of 14.1%. According to Fortune Business Insights, the rise in adoption of advanced lighting system in smart buildings and infrastructures is boosting the global POE LED Lighting systems market.

Fortune Business Insights report on POE LED Lighting market is titled, “POE LED Lighting Market Size, Share and Global Trend by End Users (Commercial (Retail, Healthcare, and Education), Industrial and Residential} and Geography Forecast till 2026 “. The report focusses on major growth drivers and restraints affecting the market globally. All information provided in this report is gathered from trusted sources including both primary and secondary mediums.

Some of the companies operating in the global POE LED Lighting market are as follows:

Texas Instruments Incorporated.

Akros Silicon, Inc.

Signify Holding (Philips)

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Platformatics INC.

Eaton lighting

NuLEDs, Inc.

GENISYS PoE Lighting Systems

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc.

Igor, Inc.

Europe to Show Significant Growth on Account of Increasing Demand for LAN Switching Technology

Geographically, North America is holding the highest percentage of global POC LED Lighting market share, followed by Europe. This is because of the strong presence of technology providers and quick adoption of core technologies such as natural language processing, machine learning, and others in North America.

On the other side, the market in Europe will witness rise in demand for LAN switching technology across various industry verticals and thus show significant POE LED Lighting market growth in the forecast period.

Major companies operating in the global POE LED Lighting market are making huge investments for developing POE connected lighting solutions. They are also adopting other strategies such as merger and acquisition, company collaborations, and investment in advanced technology for better productivity and revenue generation.

For instance, SpiceBox, an advanced form of POE control Module was launched in 2017 by NuLEDs, Inc. SpiceBox is a device used for networking and has a unique MAC and IP address. This module was developed to help in smooth delivery of management and power capabilities for LED fixtures. Such innovations are likely to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the global POC LED Lighting market in the foreseeable future.

Purchase Full Report for Exclusive POE LED Lighting Market Growth Forecast –

Other Exclusive Reports:

Geotechnical Services Market to Reach USD 2.58 Billion by 2027; Increasing Infrastructure Development in Emerging Nations to Promote Growth, states Fortune Business Insights™

